So Gatwick is shut due to drones so our flight TOM687 has been diverted to Stansted,so far we've been stuck on our plane for 4 hours.. a man has opened the plane door and put everyone at risk & then another guy says he's a terrorist Living pure hell right now 😥 #GatwickAirport pic.twitter.com/1qgF5mxsZf

— Lyndsey Clarke (@LyndseyClarke10) December 20, 2018