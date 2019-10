View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the stunning mountains of Northern Pakistan, where the stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home. At a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated in the Chitral District of Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkwa Province, The Duke and Duchess walked around the northern tip of the glacier, and saw how it has retreated in recent years as a result of global warming. Nearby, in the centre of Chitral, isolated communities have suffered from severe flash flooding in recent years as a result of glaciers melting. The Duke and Duchess saw buildings and farmland destroyed in the sever floods of 2015, a stark demonstration of the risks posed by glacial melting. In Bumburet The Duke and Duchess saw drills conducted by volunteers from the local Emergency Response and Search & Rescue teams, which through community education and early warning work, were instrumental in preventing loss of life in 2015. There, they heard from local people affected by the floods, and how they are adapting their ways of life in response to flooding and other challenges posted by climate change. The Duke and Duchess hope their visit to Northern Pakistan will shine a light on the very real consequences of global warming, and its devastating effects on our planet. 📷 Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan