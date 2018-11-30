The National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRES) of Argentina detected a 3.8 earthquake with epicenter 32 kilometers (20 miles) south of the city of Buenos Aires. The mild seism lasted briefly, just minutes after the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit.
People in the suburbs of Buenos Aires and the city of La Plata felt the quake, while an overflow of messages in social media described it.
Steve Herman, correspondent for Voice of the Americas, tweeted: "I was sitting next to @GalloVOA in the @WhiteHouse press filing center here in Buenos Aires and we heard this rumble and saw the chandeliers sway slightly. I assured him that as a veteran of many seismic events this was not an #earthquake. Wrong."
Infobae reached to the emergency management authorities, Defensa Civil, in La Plata. They confirmed that many reports were filed immediately after 10:30, by concerned neighbors of the city.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Magnitude: M 3.8
Region BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA
Date time 2018-11-30 13:27:38.0 UTC
Location 34.90 S ; 58.48 W
Depth 25 km
Distances 33 km S of Buenos Aires, Argentina / pop: 13,077,000 / local time: 10:27:38.0 2018-11-30
25 km SE of Pontevedra, Argentina / pop: 33,600 / local time: 10:27:38.0 2018-11-30
