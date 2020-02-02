La 73° edición de los premios BAFTA de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión se realizó este domingo en el Reino Unido. La ceremonia conocida como los Oscar británicos ya tiene a sus ganadores. Con la presencia de los duques de Cambridge, el director inglés Sam Mendes fue el gran protagonista de la noche con su película bélica 1917, que se perfila como la favorita para la ceremonia de la Academia de Hollywood que se celebrará el próximo domingo en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los BAFTA 2020
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
1917 - GANADORA
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
MEJOR PELÍCULA
1917-GANADORA
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOS, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO
Bait – Mark Jenkin (escritor/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (productores)- GANADORES
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/productor), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (escritor/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (escritordirector)
Mejor película no en el idioma Inglés
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite-GANADORA
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor documental
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama-GANADOR
The Great Hack
MEJOR FILME ANIMADO
Frozen II
Klaus-GANADOR
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
MEJOR DIRECTOR
1917 – Sam Mendes-GANADOR
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
GANADORA: Renée Zellweger - Judy
MEJOR ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
GANADOR: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Laura Dern – Marriage Story-GANADORA
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- GANADOR
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
El irlandés - Steven Zaillian
GANADOR: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Woman - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Historia de matrimonio - Noah Baumbach
Érase una vez en Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
GANADOR: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
MEJOR CASTING
Joker-GANADOR
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
1917- Roger Deakins -GANADOR
The Irishman
Joker
Contra la imposible
The Lighthouse
MEJOR EDICIÓN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Contra lo imposible-GANADOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de producción
1917-GANADOR
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women-GANADORA
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
1917
Bombshell-GANADORA
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
MEJOR SONIDO
1917-GANADOR
Joker
Contra lo imposible
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
1917-GANADOR
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Mejor corto británico de animación
Grandad Was a Romantic-GANADOR
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)- GANADOR
The Trap
Premio de estrella en ascenso, votado por el público
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward-GANADOR
MÁS SOBRE ESTE TEMA: