Sam Mendes ganó como mejor director por su filme bélico "1917" (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

La 73° edición de los premios BAFTA de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión se realizó este domingo en el Reino Unido. La ceremonia conocida como los Oscar británicos ya tiene a sus ganadores. Con la presencia de los duques de Cambridge, el director inglés Sam Mendes fue el gran protagonista de la noche con su película bélica 1917, que se perfila como la favorita para la ceremonia de la Academia de Hollywood que se celebrará el próximo domingo en Los Ángeles.

A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los BAFTA 2020

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

'1917'
'1917'

1917 - GANADORA

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

MEJOR PELÍCULA

1917-GANADORA

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOS, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

Bait – Mark Jenkin (escritor/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (productores)- GANADORES

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/productor), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (escritor/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (escritordirector)

Mejor película no en el idioma Inglés

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite-GANADORA

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Mejor documental

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama-GANADOR

The Great Hack

MEJOR FILME ANIMADO

Frozen II

Klaus-GANADOR

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

MEJOR DIRECTOR

1917 – Sam Mendes-GANADOR

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

GANADORA: Renée Zellweger - Judy

MEJOR ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

GANADOR: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern – Marriage Story-GANADORA

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- GANADOR

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

El irlandés - Steven Zaillian

GANADOR: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Woman - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Historia de matrimonio - Noah Baumbach

Érase una vez en Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

GANADOR: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR CASTING

Joker-GANADOR

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

1917- Roger Deakins -GANADOR

The Irishman

Joker

Contra la imposible

The Lighthouse

MEJOR EDICIÓN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Contra lo imposible-GANADOR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de producción

1917-GANADOR

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women-GANADORA

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

1917

Bombshell-GANADORA

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

MEJOR SONIDO

1917-GANADOR

Joker

Contra lo imposible

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

1917-GANADOR

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Mejor corto británico de animación

Grandad Was a Romantic-GANADOR

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)- GANADOR

The Trap

Premio de estrella en ascenso, votado por el público

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward-GANADOR


