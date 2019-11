Nov 18, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a 50-yard reception in the fourth quarter as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defend during an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports