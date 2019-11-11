Los People’s Choice Awards 2019 se levarán a cabo este domingo 10 de noviembre desde la ciudad de Santa Mónica, California. Se premiará a lo mejor del cine, música y televisión alrededor del mundo. Jennifer Aniston recibirá el People’s Icon Award por sus apariciones en cine y televisión. También está nominada por su actuación en Mystery Murder de Netflix.
En la 45° edición de estos premios Gwen Stefani será galardonada con el ‘Fashion Icon Award’ por su éxito e influencia en el mundo de la moda, mientras que P!NK recibirá el People’s Champion Award, por todo el apoyo que ha brindado a distintas obras de beneficencia.
Las populares figuras de la música, el cine y la televisión participarán en un total de 43 categorías que premiará a las figuras más influyentes de la TV, música y cine.
Scarlett Johansson, Sophie Turner, Robert Downey Jr., Cole Sprouse y Noah Centineo son algunos de los nominados.
Este año la ceremonia no tendrá host, sin embargo; habrán varias celebridades que fungirán como presentadores en las distintas categorías.
Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, los Jonas Brothers y Shawn Mendes lideran las nominaciones en la ceremonia en la gama. Además, Alessia Cara será una de las artistas que se presentará en vivo. Por otro lado, entre las series con más nominaciones se encuentran Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things y This Is Us.
La gala se podrá ver en la señal de E! Entertainment, en cable.
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
México: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Perú: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
¿Quiénes son los nominados?
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Show de 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
Mejor programa de Drama 2019
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
Mejor programa de Comedia 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
Mejor Reality Show 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mejor programa de Competencias 2019
American Idol
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
Mejor actor de TV 2019
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
KJ Apa - Riverdale
Mejor actriz de TV 2019
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Mejor actor de Drama en TV 2019
Zendaya - Euphoria
Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Mejor actor de Comedia en TV 2019
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jameela Jamil - The Good Place
Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Mejor talkshow matutino 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
Mejor talkshow nocturno 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor concursante de TV 2019
Buddy Valastro - Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown - The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee - America’s Got Talent
T-Pain - The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood - The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron - The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley - The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mejor estrella de Reality 2019
Khloé Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss - The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye
Mejor programa de ciencia-ficción 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
MÚSICA
Artista Masculino 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
Artista Femenina 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
Mejor Grupo 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
Mejor Canción 2019
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Mejor artista Latino 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
Películas
Mejor Película 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Mejor Película de Comedia 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
Mejor Película de Acción 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Mejor Película de Drama 2019
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Mejor Película Familiar 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Mejor actor de cine 2019
Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth - Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith - Aladdin
Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson - Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery
Mejor actriz de cine 2019
Millie Bobby Brown - Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson -Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man - Far From Home
Sophie Turner - Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston - Murder Mystery
Brie Larson - Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Tessa Thompson - Men in Black: International
Mejor actor de cine de Drama 2019
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Cole Sprouse -Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked - Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Sarah Paulson - Glass
Samuel L. Jackson - Glass
Mejor actor de cine de Comedia 2019
Ali Wong - Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart - The Upside
Rebel Wilson - Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth - Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson - Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling - Late Night
Noah Centineo - The Perfect Date
Mejor actor de cine de Acción 2019
Robert Downey Jr -Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans - Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner - Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson - Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Mejor actor de cine Animado 2019
America Ferrera - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks - Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets 2
Beyoncé - The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds - Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt - The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish - The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina - The Angry Birds Movie 2