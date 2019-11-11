Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, los Jonas Brothers y Shawn Mendes lideran las nominaciones en la ceremonia en la gama. Además, Alessia Cara será una de las artistas que se presentará en vivo. Por otro lado, entre las series con más nominaciones se encuentran Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things y This Is Us.