Después de sufrir un derrame cerebral hace dos semanas, la familia de John Singleton confirmó su muerte luego de que le retiraran el soporte vital a sus 51 años. La comunidad artística, actores, productores y músicos que trabajaron con él lamentaron la pérdida.
El director entró por la puerta grande a Hollywood gracias al filme de drama callejero Boys n the Hood, sobre la violenta vida de unos jóvenes negros en Los Angeles.
La noticia sobre su muerte afectó a varias celebridades la tarde de este lunes, y a través de las redes sociales le han rendido tributo, recordando su calidad humana y su trabajo.
El ganador del Oscar Jamie Foxx compartió una imagen de su amigo en Instagram para escribir: "Bendiciones… Cambiaste una cultura con tu arte e impactaste al mundo con tu visión. Mis oraciones al cielo, esperando un milagro @Johnsingleton RIP".
El rapero Snoop Dogg escribió en su cuenta de Instagram: "Gracias por todo lo que le diste al mundo, las películas, los mensajes, las oportunidades a tanta gente como yo para tener un papel importante en la pantalla grande, con los mejores actores negros. Eras y siempre serás excelencia negra. Te amo en la vida y al infinito".
La ganadora del Oscar Regina King compartió algunas imágenes con el fallecido director desde sus años de juventud.
"Descansa en poder, mi amigo. Uno de los más grandes que lo logró. Gracias a Dios por bendecirnos con el regalo de conocer a John Singleton. Tengo problemas para encontrar las palabras suficientes para compartir lo que significas para mí. Siempre te amaré John! Tu espíritu siempre brillará", expresó la actriz y comediante.
Boyz n the Hood se convirtió en un fenómeno. Con Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Ice Cube y Morris Chestnut como protagonistas, el filme le dio a Singleton dos nominaciones a los Oscar: mejor guión original y mejor dirección, a sus 24 años, con lo que logró el récord del realizador más joven en estar nominado a esa categoría.
Morris Chestnut también compartió una fotografía con su amigo. Recordó que cuando hizo la audición para Boyz N' The Hood, al despedirse, John lo miró a los ojos, le apretó más fuerte la mano y él sintió que le estaba diciendo que tenía el trabajo, sin decírselo.
"A partir de ahí, no se podían comprender la cadena masiva de eventos que seguirían. La gente de todo el mundo me decía cómo les afectó la película. La magnitud y el impacto mundial de ese filme a la sociedad no puede ser medido.
Y continuó: "John Singleton, gracias por tu visión. Gracias por sostener mi mano un poco más fuerte. Gracias por conectar conmigo y gracias por conectarme con la historia. Gracias por conectar y trascender generaciones, nacionalidades, razas, comunidades, sociedades. Gracias, John Singleton, por conectar con todos nosotros. RIP".
En un comunicado, su familia lo despidió: "John Singleton es un prolífico e innovador director que cambió el juego y abrió puertas en Hollywood, un mundo que estaba a unas pocas millas, pero sin embargo a mundos de distancia, del barrio en el que creció".