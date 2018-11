View this post on Instagram

The best story! A huge shout out to all the volunteers and staff @cimwi for coming out again today to search for (their #99th patient of 2018)Sandy the sea lion (yes I named him) finding and rescuing him! He is currently at their Santa Barbara facility getting rehabbed and prepped to be released back into the wild as soon as he’s able 🌊 amazing organization doing amazing work for marine animals in need. Thank you!! 💫