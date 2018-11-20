mantiene su cuerpo con una nutritiva alimentación y un entretenimiento extremo, pero el ex luchador, de 46 años, tiene un día en la semana en el que disfruta de uno de sus platos favoritos sin culpa.
El actor compartió en Instagram su "permitido" y sorprendió a sus 120 millones de seguidores. En la imagen mostraba más de 90 piezas de sushi y y abundantes salsas.
Los seguidores se apresuraron a comentar sobre la cantidad de comida."¿Cómo demonios terminas todo eso?", "Eso es demasiado sushi para un hombre …", "Toda esa comida es sólo para ti o también para tu familia", fueron algunos de los comentarios de incrédulos internautas que no podían creer lo que estaban viendo.
La estrella de Jumanji comparte una vez a la semana su llamada día "Sunday Sushi Train" .
The cheat meal Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 rolls on strong. Good collisions of world’s here/ Re-watching one of my fav docs, THE DEFIANT ONES (highly recommend) while going over my 2020 @underarmour creative concepts for our new Project Rock collection, called INNER WARRIOR – because everything always starts from within. You vs You. Project Rock has become @underarmour’s #1 global seller and we’ll continue to be humble and hungry as we steadily disrupt and elevate the game. Now it’s Me vs Sushi and in this game, there are no losers – only winners. Especially my big, greedy, gluttonous f’n belly. #SooshTrainRollsOn 🥢 #CheatMealTime #Defiance #InnerWarrior
Midweek carb up and takin’ these sexy pizzas 🍕 to pound town. Before our big action scenes tomorrow for HOBBS & SHAW, I get that glorious text from my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi that says, “for your big scene tomorrow we need to fill you out more.. need you to eat pizza tonight and shoot me pics from the gym in the morning” — it worked. Muscle bellies are full, dense and striated. Achieving and maintaining a certain aesthetic for months while filming is such a crazy science that requires constant strategy and a surgical eye from a great coach. As scientific and intellectualized as this process can be – when you strip it all down to brass tacks, it basically means you gotta be fucking nuts to constantly commit to this discipline. Eh, I am what I am 😉🤷🏾♂️👊🏾 #HobbsAndShaw #CommitToTheCharacter #HobbsForTheWin #PizzaPoundTown
La estrella de cine vuelve a la pantala grande al interpretar su papel de Luke Hobbs en el próximo spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, junto a Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby e Idris Elba.
