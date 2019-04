ATTN Cat Owners: Nestlé Purina is recalling one lot of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy due to rubber found. No reports of injury/illness but check UPC Codes & Best by Dates to determine if you have affected product. If you do, toss it: https://t.co/JU9OsGiSGs pic.twitter.com/hfPSyIodlg

— Frank Yiannas (@FrankYiannasFDA) April 2, 2019