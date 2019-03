Your pictures & videos are all I have of your beautiful soul. They’re all I look at, & I can’t get enough. It’s been 12 days, & I miss you like the flowers miss the rain. Everyday, my heart gets weaker & weaker, but I can feel you lifting me, helping me. I love you, baby. pic.twitter.com/ULWYfFv2k5

— Sara (@Baluch_Sara) March 4, 2019