View this post on Instagram

What a night! 🤩 – Not just for me but for the whole team, such a fantastic event and I was privileged to even be a part of it 🥊 – Thank you to all of my team, to all of my sponsors and to the main man of the evening @dillianwhyte 🐺 Massive thank you everyone that came and supported, ipswich will always be the loudest crowd there! 🗣 – 8-0 LETS GO! #TeamWardley 👊🏾💥