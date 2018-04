#TBT. 2x ACL, 1x MCL, medial and lateral meniscus repairs, bilateral knee tibial plateau fractures, spiral fractured humerus with nerve damage….if I didn’t have the WILL to keep working hard I would never have gotten myself back to the Olympic podium. No matter what obstacle you face you can always find a way through it. I especially wouldn’t have gotten through it without @lindsaywinninger! What obstacles have you faced? How have you overcome them? Would love to hear your stories ❤️ #WillFindsAWay @underarmour

