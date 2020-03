A man crosses an empty street in front of the Galeries Lafayette shopping center in Paris, on March 18, 2020, while a strickt lockdown came into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. - French President asked people to stay at home to avoid the spreading the Covid-19, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished. The country has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movements. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)