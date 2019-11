People demonstrate against the government economic policies in Santiago, on October 26, 2019, a day after more than one million people took to the streets for the largest protests in a week of demonstrations. - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday announced a major government reshuffle and the military lifted the nighttime curfew in the Chilean capital Santiago, after a week of deadly demonstrations demanding economic reforms and Pinera's resignation. (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP)