Taxi drivers hold a sign reading "Moreno out" next to tires set ablaze as they block a road to protest against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's government economic policies regarding the agreement signed last March with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in downtown Quito on October 3, 2019. - The Ecuadorean government confirmed possible labor and tax reforms as established by the agreement, Economy Minister Richard Martinez stated -a day after announcing the elimination of fuel subsidies. (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP)