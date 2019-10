FILE -- Kurdish fighters with the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Hukumya, Syria, stand in formation during a funeral for comrades killed in fighting against the Islamic State group on Oct. 11, 2017. In a major shift in U.S. military policy in Syria, the White House said on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, that President Donald Trump had given his endorsement for a Turkish military operation that would sweep away American-backed Kurdish forces near the border in Syria. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)