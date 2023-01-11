Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores

Desde las 22 horas de este martes, se realiza la entrega de los Premios Globo de Oro 2023, - Golden Globes en inglés- , en el mítico The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, con la presentación exclusiva del comediante Jerrod Carmichael.
“Estoy aquí porque soy negro”, dijo Jerrod a los presentes. Criticando a la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, quienes dirigen los Globo de Oro, por no tener un solo miembro desde la muerte de George Floyd, Carmichael dijo que estaba en su casacuando recibió una llamada de los productores pidiéndole que fuera el anfitrión. “Yo estaba como, guau, en un minuto estás bebiendo té de menta, al siguiente estás invitado a ser el rostro negro de una organización blanca asediada”, bromeó.
Ke Huy Quan, el actor y coreógrafo estadounidense nacido en Vietnam, ganó el primer premio de la noche a Mejor actor de reparto por su participación en la película Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo. Por su parte, Angela Bassett ganó el premio a Mejor actriz de reparto” en la gala de los Globos de Oro por su participación en la película Pantera Negra: Wakanda por Siempre, del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel y Disney.
El actor Tyler James Williams ganó la estatuilla a Mejor actor de reparto” en serie dramática, comedia o musical por su participación en la exitosia serie Abbot Elementary, de ABC y que se puede ver por la plataforma Star+.
Este año la Argentina estará representada por la película de Santiago Mitre protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, Argentina, 1985.
La lista de nominados y ganadores
CINE
Mejor drama:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor dirección en una película:
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor comedia o musical:
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor actor principal:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor actriz principal:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor secundario:
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADOR)
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz secundaria:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (GANADOR)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Mejor mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia:
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor película animada:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor película en idioma no inglés:
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
Mejor guion original:
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (GANADOR)
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor guion:
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor banda sonora en una película:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Women Talking
Babylon
Los Fabelman
Mejor canción original en una película:
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (GANADOR)
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor drama:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Mejor serie musical o comedia:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática:
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor en una serie dramática:
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión:
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (GANADOR)
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia:
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión:
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV:
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia:
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión:
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementar
