ARGENTINAAMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIADEPORTESTENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Enero de 2023
Masterchef CelebrityDiego MaradonaPampitaSusana GiménezMirtha LegrandInternacionalMIX5411
Teleshow

Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores

La premiación, que reconoce lo mejor del cine y la televisión, tiene lugar en California y la película Argentina, 1985 se encuentra entre las nominadas como Mejor película en idioma no inglés

10 de Enero de 2023
La ceremonia anual de entrega de los Globos de Oro se celebra este martes en Beverly Hills, California, Estados Unidos (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
La ceremonia anual de entrega de los Globos de Oro se celebra este martes en Beverly Hills, California, Estados Unidos (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Desde las 22 horas de este martes, se realiza la entrega de los Premios Globo de Oro 2023, - Golden Globes en inglés- , en el mítico The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, con la presentación exclusiva del comediante Jerrod Carmichael.

Los nominados a mejores series y películas para los Premios GLobo de Oro 2023 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)
Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia
La premiación, que reconoce lo mejor del cine y la televisión, tendrá lugar en California y la película Argentina, 1985 se encuentra en competencia

VER NOTA

“Estoy aquí porque soy negro”, dijo Jerrod a los presentes. Criticando a la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, quienes dirigen los Globo de Oro, por no tener un solo miembro desde la muerte de George Floyd, Carmichael dijo que estaba en su casacuando recibió una llamada de los productores pidiéndole que fuera el anfitrión. “Yo estaba como, guau, en un minuto estás bebiendo té de menta, al siguiente estás invitado a ser el rostro negro de una organización blanca asediada”, bromeó.

Ke Huy Quan, el actor y coreógrafo estadounidense nacido en Vietnam, ganó el primer premio de la noche a Mejor actor de reparto por su participación en la película Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo. Por su parte, Angela Bassett ganó el premio a Mejor actriz de reparto” en la gala de los Globos de Oro por su participación en la película Pantera Negra: Wakanda por Siempre, del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel y Disney.

El actor Tyler James Williams ganó la estatuilla a Mejor actor de reparto” en serie dramática, comedia o musical por su participación en la exitosia serie Abbot Elementary, de ABC y que se puede ver por la plataforma Star+.

Argentina, 1985, nominada a los Premios Globos de Oro 2023 (Foto: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
Argentina, 1985, nominada a los Premios Globos de Oro 2023 (Foto: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Este año la Argentina estará representada por la película de Santiago Mitre protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter LanzaniArgentina, 1985.

La lista de nominados y ganadores

CINE

Mejor drama:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor dirección en una película:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor comedia o musical:

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actor principal:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz principal:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor secundario:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADOR)

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan (Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, archivo)
Ke Huy Quan (Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, archivo)

Mejor actriz secundaria:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (GANADOR)

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Angela Bassett (Fotografía: E! ENTERTAINMENT@EONLINELATINO)
Angela Bassett (Fotografía: E! ENTERTAINMENT@EONLINELATINO)

Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia:

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor película animada:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor película en idioma no inglés:

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor guion original:

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (GANADOR)

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guion:

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor banda sonora en una película:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Women Talking

Babylon

Los Fabelman

Mejor canción original en una película:

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (GANADOR)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor drama:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor serie musical o comedia:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática:

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor en una serie dramática:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión:

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (GANADOR)

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión:

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión:

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementar

Seguir leyendo:

La traumática razón por la que Brendan Fraser no asistirá a los Globos de Oro

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Premios Globo de Oro 2023

Últimas Noticias

Camila Perissé sigue luchando por su salud y necesita de ayuda económica para iniciar un tratamiento

En diálogo con Teleshow, su marido Chino Fernández explicó que la actriz debe someterse a una resonancia magnética de contraste para ser admitida en un centro de rehabilitación y piden la colaboración del público

Premios Globo de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores

La premiación, que reconoce lo mejor del cine y la televisión, tiene lugar en California y la película Argentina, 1985 se encuentra entre las nominadas como Mejor película en idioma no inglés

Tini Stoessel hizo bailar a Rodrigo De Paul al ritmo de “Muñecas”

La cantante grabó un challenge del tema que grabó con La Joaqui y Steve Aoki y el jugador se sumó al video

Jamie Lee Curtis aseguró que está dispuesta a realizar una secuela de “Viernes de Locos” con Lindsay Lohan

La actriz desfiló en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro 2023 y habló sobre la posibilidad de regresar a Disney

El lanzamiento mundial de la nueva canción de Shakira con Bizarrap con una fuerte letra sobre Piqué

Para este miércoles 11 de enero a las 21 horas de la Argentina, la colombiana y el productor argentino anunciaron la presentación global de la BZRP Music Session #53. Una posible estrofa y la imagen inédita que presenta Infobae en exclusiva
MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Contraseñas, un mal necesario del que podríamos prescindir en un futuro

Contraseñas, un mal necesario del que podríamos prescindir en un futuro

Globos de Oro 2023: todos los looks de la primera alfombra roja del año

Los datos se están agotando e inteligencias artificiales como ChatGPT tendrían un fin

Instagram anuncia cambios en su diseño y en la opción de Tienda

La zapatilla negra, 12 líneas en zigzag de la suela y una coincidencia entre 14 pares: “No había posibilidad de error”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ministerio de Educación busca compensar a docentes pensionados que voluntariamente decidan retirarse

Ministerio de Educación busca compensar a docentes pensionados que voluntariamente decidan retirarse

Protestas EN VIVO: 18 fallecidos, saqueos y nuevas movilizaciones en Puno, Arequipa y Cusco

Contraseñas, un mal necesario del que podríamos prescindir en un futuro

Defensa de García Luna solicitó permitir fotos y declaraciones de reuniones con altos funcionarios

Globos de Oro 2023: todos los looks de la primera alfombra roja del año

DEPORTES

Con todo confirmado, River Plate y Rayados de Monterrey se enfrentan en un amistoso internacional

Con todo confirmado, River Plate y Rayados de Monterrey se enfrentan en un amistoso internacional

Checo Pérez vs Rafa Nadal: cuál es el reto que lanzó el piloto mexicano al tenista

“Guardalo y mostráselo a tus amigas”: el video que Dibu Martínez le mandó a la hija de Poroto Cubero anticipando el título en el Mundial

El show de Enzo Fernández en su regreso en Benfica tras el conflicto por su pase: golazo, pases mágicos y gestos para el público y el entrenador

“Viva Garnacho”: las gambetas a máxima velocidad del delantero argentino que le valieron la ovación en Old Trafford durante el triunfo del Manchester United