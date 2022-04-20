They request to appoint an ad hoc mayor in Cali for the presidential elections

The successes and failures of the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, have made it difficult for him to make his reputation among the people of Cali questionable. Added to this are the controversies within his leadership, which have even transcended at the national level, due to all these vicissitudes, an initiative has been promoted that seeks to appoint an ad hoc mayor in this city for the presidential elections, arguing that there are not enough guarantees for elections from the leadership local level and impartiality is necessary to allow them to proceed well.

The main speaker of the application is Councillor Roberto Rodríguez Zamudio, who asks Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina to lead the process to appoint an ad hoc mayor, according to Zamudio, since April 28, 2021, doubts have arisen about the city's institutionality, as it should be noted that several controversies over the national strike and the position taken by the municipal mayor's office in relation to the same demonstrations.

In addition to this, the lobbyist denounces that various officials who were at the dialogue tables with the demonstrators and the so-called Frontline, are resigning from office and are joining the Historical Pact campaign for the presidency, a situation that, according to him, causes him disconcert and doubts about the outlook. which is coming from the democratic context in the city.

Councilman Zamudio explained: “I do it with clear arguments, I have expressed it publicly: while officials today resign to leave Petro's campaign, while the institutions are publicly designated to favor a campaign, the conditions of transparency and respect for a citizenship cannot be generated, so I am cordially asking the mayor, that he be the one to process the election of an ad hoc mayor to assume with responsibility, respect and transparency, everything related to the upcoming elections for the presidency of the Republic.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Zamudio also threw a dart into Mayor Ospina's policies, assuring that he understood that there were issues related to Gustavo Petro's agenda. However, he would not allow these particular positions to strongly permeate the management of the public sector and the institutionality established in the city of Santiago. from Cali.

According to the newspaper El País de Cali, Senator Gabriel Velasco also joined the detractors of Ospina's position and stated that there are no clear guarantees that allow the elections to be transparent, since he assumes that the local president has supported the Historical Pact, Velasco said: “I would believe that a Mayor Ad Hoc as the elections pass”.

It is important to note that both Velasco and Zamudio are active in the right wing of the country, the senator has shown his support for candidate Federico Gutiérrez, while the Caleño councilor belongs to the Democratic Center party. Although they are not the only ones, they become the decisive leaders in this situation that directly affects Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina almost a month after the presidential elections.

Faced with this stir, the Legal Director of the Mayor's Office of Cali, María del Pilar Cano Sterling, explained that Mayor Ospina has no connection with the presidential candidates, since in this case neither the political nor the family character involves the president with the candidates, so that the Ad Hoc concept would be ruled out, with respect to this, Cano said: “in that sense and in the face of some requests that ask for this figure for the Mayor of Cali, due to alleged proximity to a presidential campaign, this figure does not apply.”

