Merle Uribe was attacked by a neighbor: “With crazy eyes I was wringing my hands”

Merle Uribe is once again in the midst of the controversy, as the vedette, most remembered for her works in the art scene in the 70s and 80s, when she ventured into the so-called filecas cinema, had to go to the authorities to denounce that a neighbor physically assaulted her.

The actress stated that she was the victim of physical violence by a woman “whom she had never seen in the private” where she lives on the beach - which she did not specify -, when, in the middle of her gardening work in the company of her Chihuahua dog, the animal barked at the neighbor causing her discomfort, however the woman continued her way.

“Here very cool, very sad and very bad. I was in my garden here where I live and a lady passed by with a stroller and my little dog, the smallest, is an old man, who does not weigh three kilos and can't even climb a step, she claims that my little dog barked at her, yes, but he didn't do anything to her, he can't, if he doesn't have any teeth. There it was, she left,” he told in the program De primermano.

After resuming her activities in the garden, a few minutes later the neighbor returned without Merle suspecting that she would cause serious injuries to her arm. “Suddenly I sat back in the garden and I see him coming back... I said 'well, to what? ' , if I had known that he was going to attack me, I would go into my house. Since I am not like that, I did not think that I would be violated, assaulted, insulted, I am a senior citizen and she is a 34-year-old person because that's what she told the police,” she told the program First Hand.

Merle showed the air a huge wound that is beginning to heal, and said that her neighbor attacked her only because her puppy, who is “old”, barked at her. La vedette said that at first she did not want to go to the authorities because with her experience she escapes violence. However, he went to file a complaint with the local prosecutor's office against Laura 'N', who now has a restraining order that does not allow the woman to come within 100 meters of the actress.

In addition, Merle will have to wait 8 more days, for a total of 15 days, and see if her wound heals, otherwise the legal complaint against her neighbor would take another direction.

“He did it to me with his hands, but now it's not as it was, it's kind of getting better... Just because my little dog barked at him, that's all. I live on the beach, there is the complaint, I went to report it criminally to the prosecution. I have been running away from the abuse, I was very calm here until that broad, with crazy eyes, started wringing my hands, both of them, because here too I have bruises”, he added.

“You already have a restraining order, you can't get within 100 meters of me, neither my pets nor my house... you have to wait to see if the wound heals within 15 days, I don't think it will heal because it's been 8 days. If it does not heal before 15 days, then it will proceed as dictated by law, but look how she left me,” denounced the actress, who said she did not know her neighbor.

“He threatens me and says 'you don't know who I am'. And the truth is, here in private there are many houses and not all of us know each other, it does seem very bad to me that they disrespect a senior citizen who also did nothing,” the vedette said between sobs.