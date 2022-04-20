Flood in northern Bogotá due to heavy rains left several vehicles affected

The winter season continues to affect the entire country, emergencies continue to predominate in the Andean and Pacific region. Although many expected this climatological effect to cease, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) indicated two weeks ago that during this quarter precipitation will continue and there will be a gradual increase in precipitation. The effects of the season are already beginning to be seen in the capital of the country, as floods have been created in different areas that affect the main roads, some infrastructures and even cars.

On April 20, in the early morning, heavy rains were reported that affected the town of Usaquén, on the seventh race between 158th and 162nd streets, because as a result of the downpour, a gigantic pool was created in the area, as commented by RCN Radio, about 50 centimeters that left as a result of the downpour, a gigantic pool was created in the area, according to RCN Radio, which left as a result of the damage to seven vehicles.

“I was coming to my house and when I got to the point I saw all this flooded point, I had no choice where to go, so I sent myself to try to pass but the water was always high and it got into the car, I got all the upholstery wet and I think something in the electrical part damaged because it turned off,” one of those affected told the Colombian radio station.

In addition to commenting on what happened, the citizen said that the worst thing about the situation is that it was never attended by the corresponding authorities in order to make a road closure or evacuate the water. As a result, those affected had to get out of their cars and push them in order to get them out of the area.

On the other hand, in other areas of the city such as Fontibon, Antonio Nariño and Rafael Uribe Uribe, there were other problems such as accidents, transitions, falling trees and small floods. However, everything was quickly controlled and there were no injuries.

For now, Ideam warned that this Wednesday both in the morning and in the afternoon the rains will continue in Bogotá and the temperature will remain at 11 degrees Celsius. The area that will concentrate the heaviest rains will be the east.

The Institute also predicted on Tuesday that for the next three days conditions in the regions: Pacific, Caribbean, Andean, Orinoquia and Amazon, will be abundant cloudy with precipitation that will be stronger during the afternoon, night and early morning. This may be accompanied by electrical activity in times of heavy rain, hailstorms and/or gales.

“Partial to mostly cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely during the evenings, nights and early hours, over large areas of Antioquia, Santanderes, Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindio, western and southern Huila and Tolima. High probability of electrical activity in times of heavy rain,” he said.

Due to rainfall in recent days, there is a probability of landslides, so the institute issues a red alert for 14 departments in Colombia, among them: Antioquia, Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Meta, Nariño, Tolima, among others.

For Tunja, Chipaque, Fúquene, Gachancipá, Guachetá, Guatavita, Nemocón, Suesca, Tocancipá, Ubaté, Ocaña, Neiva, Pitalito and other municipalities in Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Huila, Norte de Santander and Tolima, there are orange and yellow alerts for the threat of vegetation cover fires. In La Guajira and Magdalena the probability is categorized as high.

In addition, alarms have been set for the high levels of some hydrographic areas, sudden increases, overflows and/or floods in the Rio Grande basin, which has the municipality of Turbo on red alert. For the San Juan River and its tributaries, special attention is recommended in the municipalities of Chocó and Risaralda. Also in the Magdalena River, there are areas at risk of flooding as in Santander, at risk of sudden increases in Boyacá and Cesar. In fact, these increases have municipalities such as Melgar and Silvania at risk of overflows and floods along the Sumapaz River.





KEEP READING