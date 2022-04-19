Video: “I'm not going to another shaman”, La Segura ruled out that they were doing witchcraft

Natalia Ramírez, better known as La Segura, reappeared on her social networks with a better look despite the fact that she still has some health conditions due to her recent intervention to extract the biopolymers she had in her buttocks. However, the news is not entirely good because the content generator really told in detail what has been happening to her for seven months, when after two days of cleaning in her home she began to feel pain in her back.

It is worth mentioning that these pains appeared sporadically from time to time due to two shots that she received in her spine for an alleged reckoning with which at that time she was the romantic partner of her ex-boyfriend.

“... it turns out that the pain never went away because I have spinal cord trauma... because it turns out that my spine at that time thought it was inflamed, and then it was ruled out because as such in the MRI it turns out that my spine is fine,” said La Segura.

According to him, at that time he underwent countless procedures to try to reduce the pain and the supposed inflammation that he presented in his spine, however, nothing was working for him, so after three months his thoughts were still focused on the pain being caused by the biopolymers he had. injected into his buttocks.

“... I did the gluteal resonance and clearly there was a significant migration of biopolymers towards the spine, so we said 'juepucha' to operate on me, that they take that crap out of me...”, added the vallecaucana to her 'InstStories'.

At the beginning of 2022, the influencer's followers were surprised when she underwent her first surgical intervention to extract the dangerous substance from her body, but some time later she revealed that she underwent a second surgery due to complications with the previous one and a few months into the recovery process she revealed that she underwent a second surgery due to complications with the previous one and a few months into the recovery process she revealed that she underwent a second surgery intoxicated with a drug.

“... lying on a bed because it is an unviable pain, I had appointments with neurosurgeons, orthopedists, with pain specialist, spine specialist, with as many doctors and specialists you can imagine,” said the content generator.

But the song did not end there, because one of her acquaintances hinted at the possibility that the influencer was doing some work of witchcraft, so she assured that she knows people who have the heart to do such dark acts against others to harm them.

“I rebuke all this in the powerful name of Jesus,” the Vallecaucana said, making it clear that it will not attend any kind of dark or white magic because it considers that the only one who has the power to heal it completely is God or divine justice.

His story went on to detail what the recovery process was like from his two interventions to extract the biopolymers, drug poisoning and his visit to a new neurosurgeon.

In this new consultation, the specialist told La Segura that his discomfort was due to a condition called 'sacroileitis', which consists of inflammation of one or both sacroiliac joints. For this reason, the vallecaucana is very puzzled, because at this time it still does not understand whether it was the biopolymers that were really affecting its health or that led to other problems.

“... they sent me to the orthopedist, two days later he checked all the trigger points, the MRI, but he didn't tell me I had sacroiliitis, but in view of the muscle weakness of my whole body, because for nine years I stopped doing therapy, he concluded that it was a ligament tear,” said La Segura.

In view of the diagnosis given by the orthopedist, he summoned her again the next day to perform a blockage in the area of the body that was involved; she attended the appointment with all the disbelief of the case, assuring that other similar processes had already been performed, with the surprise that this time it served to calm the pain that had been suffering for more than seven months.

“... it helped me a lot, the pain was very unviable and although at this time I can't do everything I did before, if it has helped me control the pain, I feel the pain but anesthetized”, concluded the influencer.

