Phil Collins' ex married an escort, threatened to cut off his genitals and asked for divorce after a year of marriage

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Phil Collins and Orianne Collins attend Orianne Collins Jewellery Grand Opening on May 10, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Phil Collins' ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, chose her husband on a male escort site where the young man advertised himself as a “sexy intellectual” with degrees in Philosophy and Political Science. After several dates, Cevey began dating Thomas Bates and convinced him to move into his $40 million Miami mansion after they secretly married in Las Vegas, reveal the explosive divorce papers obtained by Daily Mail.

But at the beginning of the relationship, Orianne, 48, began to engage in abusive behavior against her husband, 16 years her junior. He physically assaulted him “on several occasions”, and once threatened to cut off his “private parts”, the documents allege.

Before things got ugly between them, documents point out that Orianne promised 32-year-old Bates half of the 50% she expected from the sale of the spectacular oceanfront home once owned by Jennifer Lopez.

And he gave his partner more than $75,000 worth of clothes, plus a $340,000 Aston Martin

The allegations are found in Cevey's divorce petition against Bates, filed just 15 months after their secret wedding in a chapel in Las Vegas in August 2020.

The said outlet verified that Bates was on an escort site (Cowboys 4 Angels) under the name Ryan when he was living in Los Angeles to try to succeed in the music business. He returned to Florida when things didn't go as planned.

Apparently, the couple had their first meeting at an exclusive hotel in Miami Beach.

On the Cowboys 4 Angels website, the Daily Mail notes, “Ryan in Los Angeles” was touted as “the classic and charismatic gentleman from Los Angeles, who will definitely exceed your expectations and show you an unforgettable experience.”

“Originally from the East Coast, this sexy intellectual is well-educated, having earned university degrees in Philosophy and Political Science, which further reinforces his ability to thrive in social and formal situations that require stimulating, impressive and thought-provoking conversation,” the note continues. advertising. “Ryan currently works as a personal trainer and musician. Some of the main interests include art, fashion, travel and live music.”

Orianne, whose maiden name is Cevey, lived with 71-year-old Collins in Miami when she chose Bates. Legal documents suggest that he was still working as a companion.

Orianne se había reconciliado con el mítico cantante británico en 2015 luego de su divorcio de 2008, en el que obtuvo un acuerdo récord USD 46 millones. La ex pareja tiene dos hijos, Nicholas, de 20 años, y Matthew, de 17

Cevey and Bates secretly said “I do” in Las Vegas in August 2020 and settled in the luxurious mansion owned by the Genesis leader in Miami Beach, prompting the legendary artist to sue his ex-wife when she refused to leave the house.

In the complaint, Collins claimed that the couple had “by force” taken control of the house with armed guards, also changing all the keys to housing security. The interpreter was on vacation in Europe when he found out that his ex had remarried and installed Bates in his home while he was out of the country.

After several months of litigation, Collins — who played his last live concert with Genesis last month in London — managed to get his ex evicted from the property. She had asked for half her market value, about 40 million dollars, to leave.

The jewelry designer is still fighting for half of the marital property.

Orianne, de 48 años, invitó a Thomas Bates a la mansión de Miami Beach que compartió con la leyenda de la música mientras Collins estaba de gira por Europa

Orianne, who met Collins when she was 22 when she worked as his translator, changed the codes on electronic locks and hired former military guards armed with guns, turning the house into a fortress for newlyweds.

The newlyweds then moved into a stunning $6 million oceanfront property with six bedrooms and pool in Fort Lauderdale. And that's where the problems began, the court documents point out.

Bates' legal team detailed how Orianne abused her husband and confirmed that she chose him from an escort service.

“At the time the parties met, Bates was employed by an escort service,” they write. “She selected him through the escort service and insisted on going out with him. The relationship of the parties progressed rapidly to a meaningful romantic relationship. She then convinced her husband to leave the escort service to marry her,” they describe.

Bates claims he received the alleged threat that his genitals were going to be cut off after returning to the Fort Lauderdale home after spending Thanksgiving last year with his parents at their home in the vicinity of Lighthouse Point.

He arrived to discover that Orianne had “secretly removed” his clothes and other possessions and asked for them to be returned.

“He has a fierce temper, threatened bodily harm when he asked for his clothes and personal property,” says his presentation.

“Cevey, who earned a black belt and is trained in boxing, previously physically assaulted her husband on several occasions before the separation. On one occasion, he had to yell at the housekeeper to help him get out of the house to avoid the wife's assault. The husband voluntarily left the conjugal residence for his safety.”

The documents also reveal how much Orianne lavished Bates, who was suddenly immersed in a world of wealth that the couple regularly boasted about on social media. And, allegedly, for his new wife to keep up appearances.

“During the marriage, the parties traveled internationally and nationally. The husband possessed minimal assets and the wife knew it. She was and is rich,” the lawyers write.

The former couple is now fighting for the money at stake.

Bates' lawyer pointed out that his client does not want to return to his ex the three watches he gave him.

Orianne wants to prevent Bates from taking over a part of the Fort Lauderdale house, which has been agreed to be sold. Her divorce petition said she has been “drained of the vast majority” of her fortune since she married Bates. She asked the court to occupy the house exclusively, and Bates now lives with her parents, according to the latest documents.

