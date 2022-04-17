Regional Pico y Placa: this is how it will work in this Sunday's return plan

This Sunday, April 17, the Easter bridge comes to an end and with it the return of hundreds of people to their homes. For this reason, the entry of passengers in private vehicles to Bogotá will be carried out under the restrictions of the Regional Pico and Placa, which will be implemented for the third time for entry into the city since the issuance of Decree 002 of January 7, 2022.

That way, on Easter Sunday from 12 noon to 4:00pm, vehicles with even license plates will enter the city; and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., those whose license plate ends in odd numbers.

According to figures from the District Mobility Secretariat, about 800,000 vehicles left the capital of the country to other municipalities to enjoy the Easter holidays. Likewise, the latest report by the mayor's office shows that more than 400,000 cars have already returned to the city.

“We invite all travelers who must enter Bogotá at the end of the Easter weekend, to plan their trip taking into account the Regional Peak and Plate on Easter Sunday, April 17. We recommend an early return to Bogotá from Friday or Saturday to avoid road congestion on Sunday,” said Felipe Ramírez, District Secretary for Mobility.

What exceptions do not apply to the Regional Peak and Plate?

Exceptions for the movement of Pico y Placa Solidario, Shared Car and for medical personnel are not valid for the Regional Pico and Placa.

Penalties for non-compliance with the Pico y Placa measure are stipulated in the National Traffic Code for infringement C.14: “Transit through restricted sites or at times prohibited by the competent authority”. The fine is this 2022 at $468,500. In addition, the vehicle will be immobilized.

Closures on the Girardot road - Bogotá

Several closures are reported on this road so, according to the newspaper El Tiempo, the Vía 40 Express concession will enable crossings to a lane in different sectors, including the Sumapaz Tunnel.

Likewise, the media reported that there is the possibility that a counterflow will be enabled in the Nariz del Devil sector so that the cars returning to Bogotá can also take that route, which in its nature is one-way.

Road corridors where the Regional Peak and Plaque applies

The restriction of movement by Pico y Placa Regional will apply on Easter Sunday (April 17) in the nine corridors entering the city. The runners are:

KEEP READING: