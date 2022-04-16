Video: With three expulsions, Independiente Santa Fe loses in Bogotá to Alianza Petrolera

On the night of this Friday, April 15, the 16th date of the BetPlay I 2022 League started with the duel between Independiente Santa Fe and Alianza Petrolera.

In the midst of the painful news that left Colombian football in mourning at Easter after the death of Freddy Rincón, the club where the Colossus of Buenaventura began his sports career, he paid tribute to the idol of the Colombian team at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

In the midst of the struggle for permanence within the group of eight clubs qualified for semifinals home runs, the ball rolled in the Colombian capital with the lion club hosting the Santandereans, who have not been able to win as a visitor throughout the semester.

With the following lineups, this is how both teams came out on the capital's playing field, hand in hand with the arbitration of the central judge, Carlos Ortega Jaimes:

INDEPENDENT SANTA FE: 4-2-3-1 (DT: Martin Cardetti)

Leandro Castellanos; Harold Gomez, Francisco Meza, Kevin Mantilla, Jose Ortiz; Carlos Sanchez, Yeiler Góez; Jerson Gonzalez, Harold Rivera, Neyder Moreno; Wilson Morelo.

ALIANZA PETROLERA: 4-2-3-1 (DT: Hubert Bodhert)

José Luis Chunga; Jair Castillo, Richard Renteria, Jaider Riquett, Leonardo Saldaña; Julián Guevara Muñoz, Freddy Florez; Kevin Londono, Luis Miguel Angulo, Estefano Arango; Bryan Gil.

Match summary:

At minute 3, a failed shot was recorded by midfielder Yéiler Góez on the right wing of the court. A right-handed shot was saved in a large bilge by José Luis Chunga and led to a corner kick in favor of the locals. That was the first approximation of danger.

The goalkeeper of the Barranqueño team showed off at minute 2 of commitment, shrinking the first clear shot of the lion team/(Twitter: @WinSportsTV)

In the 8th minute came the first controversy of the match over a play that had to be reviewed by the VAR and in which Kevin Mantilla was expelled, for a subjection to Bryan Gil outside the area with the recourse of “last man”. At first, Judge Carlos Ortega had only admonished the cardinal defender, but after reviewing the action, he decided to change his card to a direct red one.

Central Judge Carlos Ortega changed the yellow card for red to the central defender cardinal and in 10 minutes Santa Fe was left with one less footballer/(Twitter: @WinSportsTV)

Cardetti decided to rearrange his team by sacrificing Harold Gomez and entering Kherson Malagon in a defensive variant in the 16th minute.

At 20′, Alianza had the clearest chance opening the engagement after a crossover shot by Bryan Gil, which goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos saved to send to the corner.

The game became more violent as the 26th minute progressed. This is how the VAR had to intervene again to expel Leonardo Saldaña from Alianza Petrolera, whom Yéiler Góez had committed an offense and for which he received a yellow card, but who reacted with a kick with the strikes against his rival.

An unsportsmanlike action reviewed by the VAR led to the expulsion of the defender from Alianza Petrolera/(Twitter: @WinSportsTV)

In the 31st minute a corner kick taken by Hárold Rivera and led by Francisco Meza narrowly ended in goal for Santa Fe. The test hit the stick of Chunga's right hand and was the clearest approximation of the Bogota team in the first half:

Harold Rivera sent a cross that Francisco Meza headed and almost finished in goal for Independiente Santa Fe/(Twitter: @WinSportsTV)

Incredibly, Santa Fe was left with 9 players on the court in the 32nd minute after Jerson Malagón took the shirt and knocked down Bryan Gil unintentionally, in a last-man action that earned him a direct red card:

In a play of last resort, Santa Fe was left without two footballers on the pitch and suffered from the first half the number inferiority against Alianza Petrolera/(Twitter: @WinSportsTV)

With remarkable numerical superiority and ball holding, Alianza Petrolera knew how to drive the ball from his own field and on the right wing, Kevin Londoño was able to send a cross cross for the figure, Bryan Gil, who, enabled, controlled and in two times defined the 0-1 of the night without problems against Leandro Castellanos:





KEEP READING: