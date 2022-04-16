Easter: discover the meaning of each day

Holy Week is a religious celebration that commemorates the last days of Jesus' life on earth. Although Peru is one of the countries that does celebrate this religious tradition, it is not uncommon for many people to not know what each day really means or what is remembered in each of them.

In our country, Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, however, in many other nations it begins on Friday of Sorrows or Friday of Council, which is two days earlier. On this day, the suffering of Mary, mother of Christ in the face of the imminent death of her son, is remembered.

If you want to know the meaning of each day of Holy Week, continue reading the following note.

MEANING OF THE DAYS OF HOLY WEEK

Palm Sunday - April 10

The arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem is remembered.

Holy Monday - 11 April

The messiah expels vendors and merchants from the Jerusalem Temple because they used space as a place of enrichment and not of praise.

Holy Tuesday - 12 April

The day when Jesus meets with his disciples and talks to them about the betrayal of Judas and the denials of St. Peter surprising everyone.

Holy Wednesday - 13 April

Judas Iscariot betrays Christ in exchange for 30 silver coins.

Holy Thursday - April 14

Day of the last supper with his disciples. After this one they arrest Jesus.

Good Friday - April 15

It is the day when the messiah enters prison, and then attaches a crown of thorns to him and make him carry his cross. Finally, they crucify him and bury him

Holy Saturday - April 16

It is also known as Glory Sabbath, because despite being a day of mourning it is also considered one of hope by placing special emphasis on the reminder that Jesus will rise again the next day.

Resurrection Sunday - April 17

Jesus is resurrected on the third day just as he had said. The first to see it are Mary Magdalene, John and Mary Mother of James.

WHAT DAYS ARE HOLIDAYS?

This year, the holidays are Thursday 14 and Friday 15 April. However, this may vary depending on each company, as some tend to extend it until Saturday so that the rest days are longer.

HOW MUCH SHOULD I BE PAID IF I WORK DURING EASTER?

According to Legislative Decree No. 713, the company in which you work must recognize paid rest payments, including Easter holidays. The sum that each employee who works must receive corresponds to one day of work per non-working holiday, according to official information.

OTHER HOLIDAYS IN PERU

At the moment, these are the non-working days that remain during the rest of 2022 in our country.

Sunday, May 01 — Labor Day

Wednesday 29th of June — St. Peter's and Saint Paul's Day

Thursday 28th of July — National Holidays

Friday 29th of July — National Holidays

Tuesday, August 30th — Santa Rosa de Lima Day

Saturday, October 08 — Battle of Angamos

Tuesday, November 01 — All Saints' Day

Thursday, December 08 — Day of the Immaculate Conception

Friday, December 09 — Battle of Ayacucho (non-working for the public sector)

Sunday 25th of December — Christmas

