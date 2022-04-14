This was the Chilean imitation that Cristopher Carpentier did of Claudia Bahamón

Throughout the four seasons of 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia' (2022) developed so far — the number four installment is on the air — the Colombian audience has been able to see the good relationship between Claudia Bahamón — who works as a host of the gastronomic reality show — and the juries, the chefs have Jorge Rausch, Nicolás de Zubiria and Chilean Christopher Carpentier.

So much so that, they have taken each other's hair, they have made joking comments, they have not even been afraid to move to the field of imitation. For example, for these recent episodes of the reality television program, Carpentier gave a particular performance by Claudia Bahamón in the episode presented last Monday, April 11.

So, in view of the fact that the neivana was unable to make an appearance in that chapter — which was a special developed purely with comedians (old and new contestants) because the current competition is on pause for Easter — the Chilean chef wanted to offer a particular version of Bahamón, a rather Chilean imitation of the presenter.

Thus, before qualifying the preparations presented and so on, Christopher Carpentier allowed himself to be seen with a blonde wig, tone of the hair of the model as well. Faced with this scenario, several of the comedians in this special chapter could only laugh and make funny comments.

In turn, the Chilean chef began his performance, quite comical and alluding to the sweet and friendly way in which the presenter interacts with the contestants. Also, from his social networks, Carpentier posted a video of his look and wrote about it: “Claudia Bahamón trembles, I'm getting ready to present on 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia', what do you think of the new look?”

These comedy figures were a mixture of contestants from the different 'celebrity' installments of the gastronomic reality series. Thus, they made an appearance in this particular chapter: 'Rogelio Pataquiva' (character played by Hassam/2019 season), Freddy Beltrán (2021 season), El Mindo (2019 season), Juanda Caribe (2019 season), Piter Albeiro (winner of 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2018), Pamela Ospina and Chicho Arias, the latter two were are currently playing as participants in the 2022 season.

In terms of tuning, the reality show is usually in fifth or sixth place in the top ten productions with a score of highest relevance. For this time, the first two places have gone to Caracol Televisión on behalf of 'Arelys Henao: song to not cry' (biovela that ended this Wednesday, April 13) and 'Desafío The Box'.

For scheduling reasons, the 'Desafío' and 'MasterChef' share the broadcast time at eight o'clock in the evening from their respective channels: Caracol Televisión and RCN, respectively.

Initially, this current installment of the gastronomic reality show was presented to the public from Monday to Friday, but later they extended its broadcast to weekends as well, that is, the public can watch the program from Sunday to Sunday.

