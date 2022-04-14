'The Box' challenge: strategies are not working for Gamma and Beta won the third time

In the April 13 episode of 'The Box' Challenge, the participants began to open their hearts to feelings for other members of the house, in this case, it was Pato who expressed his admiration for Criollo, while he had a conversation with Carballo.

“What if I like Criollo? ... Normal, I haven't seen him with those eyes, if I see him that he is very nice, he is very nice, bald, tall, at least I like that height... the height of a man kills me full”, said Porto.

While Carballo continued his conversation with Porto, he confirmed to his partner the attraction of Ossa, a member of Alpha, so the representative of the coast people was quite excited by the confession of the Bogotá.

“I love that you accept it,” Porto said.

Meanwhile, Beta members talked about who would be the first to win the prize to attend the cube with another companion, so the women of the team agreed that they would take Samir, because he has the vest and he doesn't have food at home.

“I don't really care about that cube,” said Ceta the captain of the blue team, however, at the time of starting the Challenge of Judgment, Prize and Punishment, he was the first to keep the keys to the desired cube.

Subsequently, Samir and Criollo members of Gamma speculated on the strategy they have agreed with Alpha so that they would not be the ones to wear the sentence vest.

The competition took place at the Box Arcoiris in which the participants had to do some relays with their teammates, which started with hanging rings, after which the challengers found suspended balances that they had to overcome with the help of a bar, at the end they had to jump from a platform to some trunks. verticals.

From the vertical tubes they passed to sections made up of bars and once at the top, they found some balls arranged in drawers that they had to throw and hole in the basket, achieving this, starting the return to the beginning of the track, handing over the relay to another of their teammates.

Concursante del equipo Alpha superando los obstáculos del Box Arcoíris. Tomada de Canal Caracol en vivo

Once again the triumph of this challenge was left to Beta, who took the lead thanks to the help of their captain Ceta, who started the relay race. In second place was Alpha leaving Gamma in third place, who have not managed to complete the four relays in time, since Duván, due to a condition in his hand, suffered an impasse within the race that left him on the ground and had to resume from the start of the track despite the route he was taking.

Duván, capitán del equipo Gamma se cayó de los obstáculos con aros porque su mano no le respondió más para seguir avanzando. Tomada de Canal Caracol en vivo

“What a great test, isn't it? , nice this test... we need to continue like this,” said Ceta at the end of the competition. For his part, Duván apologized to his companions for not being able to continue: “Excuse me really, it's not that I didn't want to, I wasn't able to hold myself anymore, I fell down that side and hit my head, he didn't give me to grab”.

The prize for Beta consisted of enjoying a night of canteen, food and also, on the millionaire board they won the sum of 10 million pesos and the possibility of competing for the 12 million pesos if viewers vote as the best team of the cycle.

As punishment, Gamma had to row in a machine for 24 hours without stopping.

