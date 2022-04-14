Senamhi: get the weather forecast for today Thursday, April 14, 2022

The first of four days begins in which several citizens will take the opportunity to take a break, so they should take these forecasts into account before deciding how to spend the long weekend. In Lima, the Peruvian National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) predicted that the maximum temperature of the Thursday 14 April will be 27°C. Regarding the minimum temperature, it was noted that it would be 14°C and that there will be partial cloudy in the morning varying to clear skies around noon with a tendency to partial cloudy sky at sunset.

In West Lima, the maximum temperature would reach 22°C, while the minimum would be 17°C. Cloudy sky is expected in the morning varying to partial cloudy sky between sky with scattered clouds around noon, partial cloudy sky at sunset.

“Since March 16, we have an increase in winds that affect the temperature and help to cool down. These winds have that cold feeling because they come from the mountains. Citizens must take their precautions: always wear a jacket or sweater, the arrival of autumn always brings fog, drizzle and rain, especially in June when we are on the verge of winter,” said Senamhi about the changes in climate behavior shortly after the start of the new season.

“The La Niña phenomenon is present in the Central Pacific Ocean, between the coasts of South America and Indonesia, but not entirely on the Peruvian coast. The characteristics of the climate we present do not always refer to 'La Niña'. At the moment, we are in neutral conditions,” said Tania Ita, a specialist in the Subdirectorate of Climate Prediction of Senamhi, about the gradual changes.

THE COLD WILL FOLLOW

More and more people are wearing clothes to keep warm from the cold. Given this, Senamhi has reported that below-normal night temperatures will continue to occur until Sunday, April 17 on the Libertad coast to Tacna. The specialists of the institution emphasized that this is due to the low surface temperature of the sea along the coast of Peru, and a greater inflow of winds from the south. This will cause the cold to occur during the night, early morning and early morning.





In recent days, Callao and Jesús María del Senamhi stations have recorded below-normal daytime temperatures in the aforementioned areas of the city. This has been happening during the fall season. The same phenomenon has been recorded in the areas of central Lima and this is forcing citizens to take the necessary measures. Even so, the institution recommends showing special interest to the negative effects of UV radiation and to prevent it with the necessary care.

Temperatures are expected around 16°C and 18°C in La Libertad, between 15°C and 18°C in Ancash, between 14°C and 17°C in Lima, close to 10°C-13°C in Ica, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna. In addition, fog/fog is expected during the night and early morning hours from Lima to La Libertad.

In addition, the institution has indicated that in the regions of Amazonas, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huánuco, Junín, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Pasco, Puno, San Martín and Ucayali, there will be drops in temperature, gusts of wind and rain in their jungle areas. The phenomenon will be felt from today, April 14 to Saturday, April 16.

