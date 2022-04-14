“I had the pursuer”, Laura Barjum finally fulfills a cosmetic dream for her grandmother

For tastes, colors; they say around. And, in matters of makeup or aesthetic treatments, everyone wears them or doesn't use them depending on how they see fit. If we talk about the face, there are some who consider the eyebrows as the frame of the face, as one of the most important areas and that need to be given the most attention. Among the figures of the national show, it could be said that Laura Barjum has beautiful eyebrows and this is something that her grandmother flatters her a lot, so much so that she even wanted to have ones similar to those of her granddaughter.

In this way, apparently after much insistence, the former beauty queen decided to listen to her grandmother and fulfill her illusion of having the eyebrows as she wanted them, so she took her to a site specialized in micropigmentation, a technique in which the eyebrow is drawn hair by hair and has a certain duration.

This is how from her Instagram Stories, the also presenter portrayed herself with her grandmother, highlighting how happy she was for the procedure that would be performed. “Eyebrows are going to be done in the same place where I make them. I do micropigmentation... and she is, rather, that she does not change herself for anyone because she goes there how many times have you asked me that I wanted the same eyebrows as my grandmother? ”.

Faced with the question posed by her granddaughter, the woman commented: “Having her eyebrows is very difficult, but at least they do manage them quite a lot.” Later, Laura Barjum also gathered in her InstaStories some of her grandmother's moments carrying out the aforementioned procedure, which she realized how satisfied she was when she released the following phrase: “They were divine to me”.

For her part, the actress did not miss the opportunity to mention that her grandmother had insisted on her for months to be able to make her eyebrows. “I had the pursuer... she had me months to bring her to me to make her eyebrows.”

Laura González — who was renamed Laura Barju — was Miss Colombia 2017. During the contest he represented Cartagena. Later, she became universal viceroine that same year.

In the course of these five years that the country has known her as a public figure, the model has realized her interest in various artistic fields such as music and acting, for example. However, if you talk about her current works on television, for this time the Colombian audience sees her performing as a presenter in 'Factor X' (2022).

This musical reality show is developed on screen during the weekends on behalf of Canal RCN.

It is worth remembering that, in the installment of the reality television program in 2020-2021, Laura Barjum was also a presenter, but her work was done only from the dressing rooms in direct dialogue with the participants, but in this current season she is the main presenter.

