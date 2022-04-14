Guadalajara: there will be a water cut from April 14 to 19 in the metropolitan area

In the Greater Guadalajara Area (AMG) there will be a cut in the supply of drinking water starting this Thursday, April 14 and until next Tuesday, 19 as part of the “Holy Week Operation 2022″.

This was reported by the municipal system of Drinking Water and Sewerage Services (Siapa), in which through a statement it announced that maintenance will be given to the Chapala-Guadalajara supply system and most of the hydraulic installations within the AMG.

While there will be no total cut, drinking water services will be carried out intermittently during the five days of work. The municipalities that will be affected are Guadalajara, Zapopan, San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Tonalá, El Salto and Juanacatlán. However, colonies that will have a cut in their supply were not specified.

While maintenance work will be carried out on 14 and 15 April, the rest of the days will be used to gradually restore the levels of tanks and supply lines. They also warned that, in the event of a lack of water in the following days, “it could be very specific cases resulting from stuffy household intakes,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Carlos Enrique Torres Lugo, mentioned that starting at 00:01 hours this Thursday, these tasks will begin, which are planned to be carried out in 34 strategic points of the AMG, in order to replace damaged or obsolete equipment.

Similarly, it was detailed that among the most important points where equipment maintenance and renovation work will be carried out are the Chapala Plant; the Miravalle and Las Huertas water treatment plants; pumping 1 and 2 of the old system and Intermediate Repumping East.

Siapa reported that it will have more than 560 workers who will be placed in 135 operating units to coordinate the cleaning and washing of storage tanks, replacement and repair in distribution networks, as well as the realization of strategic junctions and valves.

The investment for these works is 8.7 million pesos, and during the time of the work, Siapa will offer free pipe service for colonies that are in short supply, giving priority and special attention to hospitals, asylums and health institutions.

Therefore, the Jalisco authorities invited the population to store, as far as possible, water and reuse it for other uses, as well as to check facilities to prevent leaks, take short showers and not wash the car with a hose. If a pipe is required, the following number of the SiaPatel was provided with 20 open lines: 33-3668-2482.

It is worth mentioning that at the end of March the Governor of Guadalajara, Enrique Alfaro, held a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss issues of mobility and water supply in the entity, through which an agreement of 10 billion pesos was reached.

“It went very well for us. Fortunately, the most urgent projects to resolve the issue of water supply for Guadalajara and the line 4 project have already been agreed,” the governor briefly commented after leaving the National Palace.

As part of the water projects, Alfaro commented that the bidding processes for the first section of the El Salto Calderón aqueduct would begin, with an investment of 6 billion pesos, which would help to supply one more cubic meter per second to the city of Guadalajara.

