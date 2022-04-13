Francia Márquez approached the women of Sucre with pro-life dances and songs

Dancing and Singing, Francia Márquez, Gustavo Petro's vice-presidential formula, and Verónica Alcocer, the candidate's wife, shared with a group of women in Sincelejo (Sucre) the electoral proposals of the Historical Pact. The event, called Juntanza de Mujeres para Vivir Sabroso, aimed to “weave memories between the mountain, the river, the swamp and the sea”.

The candidate then welcomed those who attended the event to the Historical Pact group and assured them that a possible Petro Márquez Government would have the participation of all systematically isolated communities. He assured that in his run through the country he has evidenced the shortcomings of citizens and said that a change is necessary.

Francia Marquez dances and sings on her run for Sincelejo

For Márquez, Colombian women represent love and care and, she added that is what is needed at this time: for women to assume their leadership so that from there they can heal the country.

This vision was shared by Gustavo Petro, who, despite not having a leading role in this event, as it was for women, intervened for a few minutes. The political leader assured that if he arrives at Casa de Nariño, he will ensure that women occupy more positions of power so that they can have more autonomy.

In addition to parity in public office, the importance of women having basic elements and opportunities to guarantee their autonomy was also mentioned. It was pointed out that this is very important because it would shelter most of the population and, in most cases, through these women the welfare of children and young people would be guaranteed.

The Historical Pact argues that, “caring for life has to do with caring for the land and taking care of the water.” It was pointed out that if women own it, they can guarantee that children and food in Colombia can be well cared for, therefore, Petro mentioned that if he is elected as president, he will propose a popular housing project and maintain subsidies for this population.

“Of the 15 million families in Colombia, more than 5 million are single women. We want to rebuild the family, that the State can give that woman a hand alone so that she can produce, take care of her children. We propose the organization of popular housing, where the State puts the lot and services, including the internet, and the community builds housing based on community organization and women's power. The Families in Action program keeps women in poverty, is not enough to feed their children. We want to transform it, which was given to every woman head of household with minor children, half a minimum wage, $500 thousand a month,” said Petro.

