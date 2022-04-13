Call: 15 Master's degree scholarships in Public Health are available for indigenous and afros

Until April 25, the 2022 Ethnic Power in Public Health call will be open, offering 15 scholarships to complete the Master's Degree in Public Health at the University of Los Andes during the second semester of this year.

The initiative is aimed at professionals in any field, who recognize themselves as indigenous or Afro-Colombian, are between 25 and 30 years of age and have an interest in learning and developing public policies in the field of health.

After reviewing and complying with the requirements indicated on the Visible Hands page, interested parties should prepare a proposal for participation in the program and write a letter of motivation, as well as fill out the registration form.

Those interested will have to settle in the city of Bogotá during the two years that the program lasts.

These are the requirements to apply for the call:

- Demonstrate and support specific professional experience and/or interest in public health.

- Availability of time to take the program.

- Have availability and funding to travel or settle in the city of Bogotá during the training cycle. Visible Hands will not cover travel expenses, accommodation, or those incurred during the development of the program.

- It is very important to use English as a second language.

“Eligible individuals who submit a duly completed form and a strong proposal will be contacted for a telephone or virtual interview. Following this, those people who demonstrate interest, professional career and solid leadership will be selected,” explains Manos Visibles corporation. The pre-selection process for the call will take place during May.

In addition, it is also necessary to develop a proposal to apply to the call in a text of a maximum of 300 words in which a research problem that the student is interested in developing during the master's degree must be indicated. Instructions for making the text can be found here.

Finally, the selected persons must complete the registration process at the Universidad de Los Andes, to start classes in the second semester of 2022 in the Master of Public Health program.

The Master's Degree in Public Health at the Universidad de Los Andes is a 44-credit academic program, lasting two years, in which training experience is based on competencies, allowing students to practice their professional practice in both the consulting and research areas.

It is a non-profit organization that empowers and connects leaders of regions in conditions of exclusion, generating ecosystems that transform territories and foster inclusion.

This organization has developed an intervention model that organizations such as the World Economic Forum pondered in 2018, or the Global Fairness Initiative that awarded them the Fairness Award 2019.

According to Manos Visibles, their work was born because, “Colombia is one of the most unequal countries on the continent, where the regions with the highest percentage of Afro-descendant and indigenous populations not only have the highest rates of poverty and exclusion but are the areas most affected by violence”.

Therefore, the organization “works from and for the territory, so that talents and regional leaders emerge that leverage a more just and equitable society, allowing Colombia to make a real leap forward in its development”.

