The US said that Ukraine is “another page” in the same book of “Russian brutality”

The United States has argued that Ukraine is “another page” in the same book of “Russian brutality”, as Moscow “despises” the laws of war in the framework of the appointment of the new Russian operations officer in Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov.

“I would not mean to say that we know for sure that this new general (Dvornikov) will be the author of some additional new and bloodier tactics, but we can certainly say that from what we have seen (in Syria),” Kirby said at a press conference.

“We can all hope that those same brutal tactics, that same disregard for civilian life and civilian infrastructure, are likely to continue, as they are now concentrated in a geographically more confined area in the Donbas,” he added.

In the same vein, the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that this change in leadership by Moscow is an indication that more war crimes will be seen, as in Bucha or Kramatorsk, as he said in an interview with the CBS network.

In fact, in another interview with CNN, Sullivan pointed out that this particular general has a curriculum that includes brutality against civilians in other settings, such as in the Syrian war.

Dvornikov, 60 years old, is commander of the Southern Military District, with extensive experience in Russian operations in Syria, and his mission would be to organize the different commanders operating in Ukraine right now, and whose coordination has so far been “really poor.

RESURGENCE IN THE DONBAS

On the other hand, the Pentagon spokesman has specified that Russian forces will use places such as Belgorod and Valyuki north of the Ukrainian border as reconditioning stations and transit stations to refuel.

“We have seen some early indications that they are still sending the forces they had in northern Ukraine around Kiev, particularly, and Chernigov, moving them north to Belarus. We are beginning to see early signs of movement eastward, back to Russia,” he said.

In addition, he recalled that a convoy of vehicles is heading to the city of Izium and has encrypted Russian ships in the Black Sea on approximately a couple of dozen. “We believe that these are the first stages of a reinforcement effort by the Russians in the Donbas,” he said.

At the same time, a senior US official indicated at a press conference that Russian troops “are beginning to strengthen some of their positions southwest of Donetsk” and that they still remain north of Kharkiv.

“Yesterday we saw an air strike on the international airfield in Dnipró. We assessed that it destroyed part of the airport infrastructure, but we have no evidence to conclude that they destroyed an S-300 system,” he said.

He also indicated that the city of Mariupol is still under siege and noted that fighters are on the surface in the Sea of Azov to help replenish the forces fighting around the city.

“In general, we maintain that Kherson is still under Russian control, but Mikolaiv is still solidly under Ukrainian control and the disputed areas are between those two cities,” the senior US official stressed.

It has also ciphered the tactical battalion groups that Moscow has both in the northwest — the grouping of troops that are located north of Luhansk and Popasna and Izium, as well as east of Kharkiv — and in the south of the country.

