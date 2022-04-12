Daniel Quintero to be investigated for alleged involvement in politics

Foto de archivo del alcalde de Medellín, Daniel Quintero. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A

For different political positions through his Twitter account, as well as for certain responses that would indicate a favor to the current candidate for the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, the councilor for the Democratic Center party, Simon Molina, filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office against Daniel Quintero, current mayor of Medellín.

The councillor handed over a document to the Public Ministry that consists of screenshots of Quintero's networks as well as compilations of his words to different media outlets.

One of the key annexes to Molina's lawsuit is a photograph of the mayor displaying one of the cards from the last legislative elections of March 13 in which, apparently, the president would have “sung” his vote for the leftist coalitions that went to the polls.

The councillor's complaint is not the first about Quintero's position; previously, complaints arose that sought to draw the attention of the Attorney General's Office with regard to the mayor's various demonstrations in favor of different leftist movements.

Inquired for the reasons that prompted the request to the Public Ministry, Molina told El Nuevo Siglo:

“It seems to me that he is acting improperly and participating in politics clearly in favor of Gustavo Petro's campaign. In addition, there are many complaints by contractors, by officials who are being made available since the Quintero campaign and with public resources.”

In the document filed with the research body, Councilman Molina delved into the reasons why he demands that the first president of Medellín be investigated:

“There is a regime of disabilities that the mayor does not respect, and not only that, he mocks it in the eyes of the supervisory bodies without any pronouncement by the competent bodies. I request to investigate Mayor Quintero Calle for his intervention in politics, violating all legislation that regulates the behavior of public servants and mayors in particular,” one of the files of the document held by the Office of the Procurator's Office reads.

Another of the trills used by the councillor to denounce Quintero Calle, was drafted in June 2021, at the height of the recall campaign against his mandate. For Molina, the mayor's publication is, in fact, a disobedience to the rule of not intervening in politics by public officials:

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, who was recently asked on RCN Radio's La FM about his political affiliation, responding “As Juan Gabriel once said, what is obvious is not asked”, mentioned the relationship of some officials with the political sector, because weeks ago two of his secretaries resigned from his position to join Gustavo Petro's campaign in Antioquia and also with his wife's political leanings.

“Some media have shown that Diana and Verónica are making tours of Antioquia and they try to say that this is eventually political participation and no, the first ladies or social managers are not public servants, and if Diana were given to vote for Uribe or for whoever she wants, she couldn't say no,” said the mayor of Medellin.

At the moment, the president has not commented on Councilman Samuel Molina's complaint before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.





