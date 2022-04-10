In a school in Antioquia, a student throws egg and a liquid to her teacher for attracting her attention

At the Hernán Villa Baena school, in the Goretti neighborhood in Bello, Antioquia, it was recorded when a student burst an egg in the head, due to a wake-up call. The video, which has gone viral and was published on the Twitter account of the platform 'Denunciations Antioquia', shows the moment when the student approaches the teacher's desk, who was sitting, approaches and an egg explodes in her head.

The teacher asked her attacker why she did this to her and she replied: “Because nobody makes a note of me.” Apparently, they would have given him a wake-up call on his discipline sheet.

The student, not happy with what had happened, decided to continue assaulting her teacher. As the incident happened, the victim tries to leave the classroom to go to the bathroom to remove the remains of the egg left in her hair and the young victimizer lashed out at her again, emptying the liquid she was carrying into a thermos bottle.

Many netizens commented on the events that were recorded on video and rejected the young woman's performance. In addition, they warned that the respective parents would be responsible for this.

For its part, the Mayor's Office of Bello highlighted the teacher's good management of the situation and added that the student is being guaranteed all due process while investigating the circumstances and whether there were more involved.

It also indicated that the Ministry of Education reported that the case was reported to the Children and Adolescents Police and the parents of the minor were summoned to activate the necessary care route to Family Welfare.

It should be noted that cases of school violence have been reported and made public in the country, for example, so far this year there have been at least 500 cases of school violence in Medellín

In recent days, the Ministry of Education of Medellín reported that so far this year at least 500 cases of school violence have been recorded, including bullying, sexual harassment, cyberbullying, among others.

In order to address this problem that affects students in the 229 official educational institutions, 337 private and 49 covered by the city, the Mayor's Office of Medellín launched the campaign 'Don't touch you'.

With this initiative, the administration intends to provide support to students who are victims of violence in the city's educational institutions. But, in addition, it aims to provide sufficient confidence for children and young people to report their aggressors.

Finally, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) warned last year that 32% of students in Colombia had reported being bullied, a figure that shows the serious problems of violence and bullying that students face in the country and that they require comprehensive care for their containment.

