Husband of Migration Delegate in Chiapas was arrested for human trafficking

Grupos de migrantes centroamericanos se manifiestan en la sede del Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) para regularizar su situación en el país hoy, en Ciudad de México. EFE/Madla Hartz

On Friday afternoon, the husband of the state delegate of the National Institute of Migration (INM) was arrested by the Attorney General's Office (FGR) because of his alleged involvement in a human trafficking network.

The detainee is reportedly implicated in the death of 55 migrants that occurred in late 2021 after a trailer rollover in Chiapa de Corzo, according to local media.

Similarly, the ministerial authorities have not given official reports. And in the face of rumors that the INM delegate, Paola López Rodas, has resigned, the INM ruled out that she left the post she assumed last December, replacing the retired general, Aristeo Taboada.

Information in development*