'The Box' Challenge: Gamma surprised and kept her pantry full in this new cycle

After the reorganization that took place in the teams with the arrival of a new cycle in the competition, the challengers found themselves with rewarding surprises because now each captain or winner in the different challenges that arise during this stage will have the possibility of taking the keys to the cube, a space where they can enjoy with another contestant the benefits of triumph.

The first to enjoy the cube was Tarzan, who invited Porto to be accompanied for a night, eat, have a glass of wine and return home with renewed energy.

“Porto, I really did believe in you. Att: Tarzan. The invitation is today, I'll wait for you in my box,” wrote the Alpha captain to his former teammate.

While this was happening in the new space, the Beta team was still talking about the restructuring that the competition experienced the previous day, there Ceta, its captain, expressed that he came to think that Alpha would be left with the same members that he started with.

Despite the good time that Tarzan and Porto were enjoying, the captain of the Alpha team had a few drinks and dared to ask his former partner for a kiss, however, she was quite uncomfortable with the words of the participant and preferred to sleep on a sofa on the first floor of the cube.

El Cubo, el nuevo espacio en el que dos participantes se podrán relajar después de haber salido vencedores en la competencia. Tomado de Canal Caracol en vivo

“I don't know if I go to bed today without kissing you, but I really want to kiss you... when I slept with you that night I would have kissed, but today I ask you a kiss... if you don't kiss me today I'm just not Tarzan,” said the winner of the Captains Challenge.

Later, moments before going to sleep, the defiant declared his love to Porto and again she rejected him, so he recriminated the situation and fell to the floor to lament, shouting that left the other defiants who were near the luxurious cabin somewhat frightened.

Tarzán se lamentó después que Porto lo rechazara para darle un beso. Tomada de Canal Caracol en vivo

“Porto! I love you, all I want is a kiss... you always play with people's feelings and today you're playing with me,” Tarzan argued.

In this test, one participant from each team overcame several obstacles until they reached a basket where they picked up a ball, from there they returned for the same points and had to throw the ball into a hole at the end of the court and try to score on a first attempt. If this was not possible, the team members who were at that point had to recover the ball and return it to the pitcher to try to score it again.

Desafío The Box competencia de Sentencia y Hambre. Tomada de Canal Caracol en vivo

The first to get the nine points were the members of the Gamma team, who quickly overcame their opponents with blocks to prevent them from overtaking them, and thus keeping the pantry full one more cycle. In second place was Alpha, who had to choose between taking home viscera and potatoes or dried fish and cassava, choosing the second option.

Desafiantes compitiendo por quedarse con la alacena llena y no pasar hambre en un nuevo ciclo. Tomada de Canal Caracol en vivo

In third place and without the possibility of feeding was the Beta team, which also took the sentence vest for Samir.

Samir, de Beta, debido a las nuevas alianzas entre Alpha y Gamma es el nuevo sentenciado a portar el chaleco. Tomada de Canal Caracol en vivo.

KEEP READING: