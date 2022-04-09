“365 days: that day”: the sequel to the film that was all the rage in 2020 arrives

“365 days: that day”, the sequel to the number 4 film among the most searched on Google in 2020, is released on April 27. (Netflix)

The film 365 days was released on Netflix in 2020 and yielded shocking numbers. It entered the daily Top 10 in more than 90 countries and ranked on Google as the fourth most searched film in the world during the year.

With these numbers it was almost impossible for there not to be a second part and that is how 365 days comes now: that day. Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone) were the protagonists of this film in which sex scenes abounded in the middle of a gangster fight. In the sequel we will see this couple again, but the relationship between them will not be rosy.

Jealousy and betrayal will be integrated into this bond, and to that will be added the complexity that Massimo poses to his family. The appearance of Nacho (Simone Susinna), a mysterious man, in Laura's life will generate a new conflict.

Blanka Lipinska, author of the novels on which both films are based, told Variety this new story and the role Laura will play: “This is, without a doubt, a story about a woman. About how we can be naive, blind; about how much we love; about how we learn from our mistakes and have the opportunity to correct them.”

365 days: that day it was directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, while the script was left to Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipińska and Mandes. Also returning to the story are Olga (Magdalena Lamparska), Laura's best friend and her most faithful confidant, and Domenico (Otar Saralidze), Massimo's lieutenant.

In the words of Sieklucka, 365 days: that day “offers a new look at the character of Laura, who has matured” and “goes much deeper to tell us more about the relationship between lovers”. In the sequel, he added, “she is stronger.” Perhaps this comment stems from the memory of the reactions to the first film, accused of contributing to the culture of rape because of its scenes of sexual violence. Although Netflix was asked to remove it from its catalog, the platform left him arguing that it was not an exclusive production but an acquired fiction and that it has a warning about the content at the start.

But it seems that this sequel will not be the only one. According to the author's words, we could have more chapters on the future of Laura and Massimo. “I created a story that is now known all over the world. I am proud of the actors for their dedication to the project and proud of the team that worked hard on the film. One thing I can promise you is that it's not over yet!” , he announced.

