Alleged Churubusco aggressors were linked to trial

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) reported that the three detainees related to the attack in Churubusco were linked to trial.

Following the evidence provided by the Public Ministry, the supervising judge ordered the connection to trial of two men and one woman for the crimes of carrying a firearm, crimes against health in their form of possession for commercial purposes, and bribery.

The detainees are also investigated by the Public Prosecutor's Office for their alleged connection to the aggression committed in Churubusco, although they were arrested in Iztapalapa for other reasons.

Information in development*




