Natiruts returns to Lima and will be presented this May 26

Natiruts has just announced a new international tour where Peru could not within its journey. For this reason, on May 26, they will perform at Plaza Arena - Jockey Club of Peru to reconnect with their audience and sing in chorus their classics such as “I Want to Be Happy Também”, “Andei Só”, “Sorri, Sou Rei”, “Me Namora” and among other hits.

His return to our country will be a special moment to present songs from his most recent album, “Good Vibration — Vol. 1″. It was released in 2021, the year in which the band celebrated its 25th anniversary of its career. It should be noted that this material was mixed by Tony Maserati (who worked with Beyoncé and Ariana Grande) and mastered by Felipe Tichauer. It features the participation of Pedro Capó, Ziggy Marley, Debi Nova, Macaco, Yalitza Aparicio and many other great artists.

On the theme 'Todo bien' with Puerto Rican Pedro Capó, the leader of the band Alexandre Carlo commented to halftime X that the single is “it's more like a mom's hug for everyone who thinks everything can get better.”

“Many lost loved ones and I think this song has that positive energy,” he added, noting that they are very happy with the response of people that has always been in a good way. “They are raising our astral and good vibes. Many people have told us about very emotional experiences related to the song, even in people with psychological difficulties such as depression and anxiety crises due to confinement,” says Carlo.

25 YEARS OF SUCCESS

Natiruts has more than a billion views on Youtube. “The band started in Brasília under the name Nativus. It was founded in 1996 by Alexandre Carlo who, at that time, was a student. He appeared on the university circuit of the Federal Capital and stood out on the local scene, until the opportunity arose to record the first CD in Rio de Janeiro. From then on, the history of the band went to paths that the members themselves never imagined. Currently, they have 9 discs and three DVDs released.

“It is fidelity to what we believe that has kept us there, all this time,” says Alexandre Carlo. “The courage not to follow fashions to adapt to market problems when composing songs. The songs must have a playful, spiritual origin. Market acceptance is just one consequence of that.”

NATIRUTS TICKETS

Tickets will be on sale on Teleticket from April 6. They will be able to purchase their tickets from S/.149 and there will be a 15% discount with any payment method from April 6 to 12 and/or stock will last.

