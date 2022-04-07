Congress of Quintana Roo banned profit from wild animals on public roads

The Congress of the State of Quintana Roo unanimously banned the exhibition and handling of wild animals on public roads on Wednesday.

With 18 votes in favor, the local deputies established that people or companies will no longer be allowed to charge tourists on the streets to touch, carry and take pictures with exotic animals.

This was done by amending the Law on Environmental Responsibility of the State of Quintana Roo; the Law on Ecological Balance and Protection of the Local Environment and the addition of Section III to Article 179 of the State Penal Code.

(Foto: Facebook/BeAnimalHeroes)

It is worth mentioning that for these changes, the civil organizations ANIMAL HEROES and PETA Latino, worked together with the deputy of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Tyara Scheleske de Ariño. Both pointed out that they will now be aware of the publication of these changes in the Official State Journal (POE), in order to ensure that it is in force.

“Today we celebrate this great advance for animals. We often receive reports on our social networks about the abuse suffered by animals that are exploited in the state of Quintana Roo so that tourists can take a photograph or live with them as if they were toys. This legislation will end this, for now on public roads, and at ANIMAL HEROES we will continue to work to end all types of animal abuse,” said the director general of the NGO Antonio Franyuti.

(Foto: Facebook/BeAnimalHeroes)



