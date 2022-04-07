Bruce Willis: the first images after announcing his retirement due to aphasia

Bruce Willis has been one of the most endearing actors in Hollywood, having won the hearts of the public with roles like the one he starred in Armageddon, but he is also often remembered for starring in action films such as Duro de matar or suspense films such as The Sixth Sense.

It is because of the above that after the artist reported on his retirement from the industry because he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects the ability to understand or communicate, both his fans and colleagues of the medium were amazed.

Now it was his wife, Emma Heming, who shared from her social networks the first images showing the actor after the complicated decision he made.

“Mom and Dad in their favorite habitat”, can be read in the description of the post on Instagram.

Thus, in the photographs, Emma is seen in denim pants and brown boots sitting on a log while smiling and seeing Bruce. For his part, the 67-year-old actor poses in an orange vest, a shirt and jeans. Both are in what appears to be a forest and look completely in love.

The post that already has more than 31 thousand likes was quickly filled with comments and many of them were of good wishes to the couple.

“My dear Emma, I think of you and wish you all the best,” wrote Simona Krainova.

One user also added: “I recognize those eyes, I saw the same ones in my dad when he was diagnosed at the age of 59. I embrace you and your family with all my heart and hope that this path will be full of good things that dull the pain.”

Just a week ago, the family of the protagonist of Protected Witness issued a statement announcing the difficult moments Willis is going through.

“For Bruce's incredible followers, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health problems and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with great consideration, Bruce is moving away from the career that has meant so much to him,” said Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Likewise, he delved into the fact that they decided to share the news with Bruce's fans because they too have been with the artist throughout his career.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for their continued love, compassion and support. We are going through this as a strong family unit and we wanted to include your fans because we know how much he means to you, just as you do to him,” you can read.

At the end of the announcement, the family mentioned that they are trying to live in the moment and doing their best for the celebrity's well-being.

“As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' (live in the moment) and together we plan to do just that,” they concluded.

One of the actors who sent a moving message to Bruce as soon as he heard the news was actor Sylvester Stallone, who paid tribute to his friend from his Instagram account.

“We've known each other a long way, I pray for the best for you and your beautiful family,” wrote the actor who collaborated on The Indestructibles with Willis.

