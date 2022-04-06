Patricia Armendáriz defended Morena against threats to withdraw visas: “They wanted to show us”

In the last hours, the US Congressman Vicente González proposed to the authorities of his country that visas be withdrawn from the Mexican deputies who form part of the so-called Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee promoted by the National Regeneration Movement and the Labour Party in Congress.

These are at least 25 Mexican citizens and officials, who could be left without a visa following the letter sent by the Texan politician to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

During his position, the Democratic legislator accused Mexicans of alleged complicity in avoiding the free world and having chosen to side with tyranny. He said that despite the fact that President López Obrador himself “continues to take a neutral public stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (...) the actions taken by members of his own Morena party and others suggest otherwise.”

In the face of such threats, it was the deputies of both Morena and the PT who reacted with arguments in defense of the decision their colleagues took when developing this friendship group, as well as various committees with other countries.

Patricia Armendáriz, diputada electa por Morena (Foto: Instagram/@patyarmendariz.g)

Such was the case of Patricia Armendáriz, businesswoman and deputy of the bench of the National Regeneration Movement. Through his social networks he explained from his perspective how the conflict developed.

According to the Mexican official, it all started in Congress when the members of the National Action Party (PAN) launched the proposal to grant a minute of silence for the victims left by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, which the Morenoists refused.

For Armendáriz, it was a provocative event, which sought to show that on his part there is alleged support for Russia, which would have been evident from the initial banner of his Friendship Committee.

Faced with this, he called for the legislators of Congress to focus on “legislating in favor of Mexico”, since he recognizes that this is precisely “the mandate of our representatives”.

Diputada Patricia Armendáriz acusó a panistas de haberlos provocado para e exhibir supuesto apoyo pro ruso(Foto: Twitter / @PArmendarizMX)

For his part, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, the strongest defender of the policies of the Fourth Transformation (Q4), lamented on social networks that for carrying out its institutional task it is described as “pro-Russian”.

“'Pro-Russian', now it turns out that attending to your institutional task of creating friendship groups is a pro-Russian activity. The least you should do is perform your job as a journalist, or are they pro-Yankees?” , he wrote on his social network.

In another message, Fernández Noroña assured that it is better to lose the visa than “the exercise of freedom”, recalling that days before Donald Trump took protest as president of the United States, he demonstrated against him in the Trump Tower.

Gerardo Fernández Noroña is one of the Mexicans who could see his visa at risk, as he appeared on the list sent by the Texan congressman to secretaries Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas.

El diputado Gerardo Fernández Noroña envió un fuerte mensaje al Parlamento Europeo, a quienes calificó de "culebras", "injerencistas" e "hipócritas" (Foto: Cámara de Diputados)

The conflict would allegedly have developed when Deputy Mariana Gómez del Campo called in session for a minute's silence over the discovery of bodies in the city of Bucha, Ukraine.

For his part, the vice-coordinator of the Morenista bench, Leonel Godoy, reported that the decision should be thoroughly discussed and analysed, since until that time there was not enough evidence to know whether it was an alleged “montage”.

After the discussion, the allied parties of the Fourth Transformation called for the addition of a minute of silence for the loss of human life in other conflicts that do not currently have the same focus, for example, that developed between Morocco and the Sahrawi Republic.

In response, the chairman of the Board of Directors, Deputy Sergio Gutiérrez Luna of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) granted a minute of silence for the loss of human life in both conflicts.

