Infonavit: how to get a spousal credit of more than 2 million pesos

The Institute of the National Housing Fund (Infonavit) offers various mortgage loans so that workers can obtain facilities when buying a property or, failing that, extending or remodeling their homes. In the event that the opportunity to acquire a house or apartment is shared with your partner, the dependency allows the credits between spouses to be combined and thus obtain a greater amount of the loan.

In this regard, Infonavit announced that those interested in acquiring a loan through this modality will be able to receive up to 2 million 217,700 pesos, depending on the salary and credit history of both applicants. In this way, the Infonavit Spousal Credit allows interested parties to buy and purchase a new or used home, buy a mortgaged house or apartment, as well as repair or start building a property from scratch if they have land.

One of the main requirements to be able to apply for and access this credit is that the spouses are married under the protection of Mexican law. In addition, they must also be entitled holders of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), have a valid employment relationship and comply with the 1080 points in the housing subaccount, which are required by the Institute to grant any type of credit.

Los matrimonios interesados en obtener un crédito de más de 2 millones de pesos podrán realizar la solicitud ante el Infonavit, pero no se debe perder de vista que el monto de la hipoteca se entregará en función del salario, el tiempo laborado y el historial de cada trabajador (Foto: Archivo)

The following requirements must also be met to apply:

1. Be legally married and have a marriage certificate that protects kinship. In addition, they will have to attend together to request the application.

2. Both applicants must have an active employment relationship and contribute to Infonavit.

3. Both spouses must be working at the time of applying and have done so for at least two and a half years without interruption.

4. The property you intend to buy must not be located in any risk area and must not lack any services, in addition to being endorsed by a technical opinion specifying that its durability is, at least, 30 years.

To apply, the interested couple must follow this procedure:

- The application for registration must be submitted by both spouses, as well as the rest of the formalities.

- To complete and complete both in their entirety the online SABER workshop, in which the beneficiaries will learn how mortgages granted by Infonavit work

- Both spouses must meet all the necessary requirements under the Green Mortgage Program, depending on the installation of accessories that save: water, electricity and gas.

- Collect and assemble your own dossier with the following documents:

1. Credit Enrollment Application

2. Birth certificate in original and copy

SABER es un taller con el cuál podrás conocer información relevante para tomar buenas decisiones en cuanto a los tipos de crédito que tiene Infonavit. (Foto: Cámara Mexicana de la Industria de la Construcción)

3. Official ID, can be a voter's credential, passport, professional ID with photo, driver's license or National Military Service (SMN) card

4. Marriage certificate in original and copy

5. Seller's bank statement, electronic appraisal and technical opinion of the house no older than 6 months old and a copy of the title of ownership of the home.

6. Formalization of the registration of the application of both spouses at the nearest Infonavit Care Office.

7. Selection of a notary public by both spouses and delivery of the various documents

8. Access the Infonavit My Account portal, to verify the confirmation of availability of the document retention notice. Subsequently, both spouses must take it to the company to be signed and sealed.

9. Execute both spouses the delivery of the notice to the notary when the day for signing the deed is determined, and close the process of the credit granted.

