What happened to MySpace and Hi5, the social networks that were able to dominate the world and failed

The growth of social networks has definitely been exponential in recent years, simply by taking a look 15 years ago to realize how much they changed, see which ones fell on the way and all the new projects that today are indispensable in people's daily routines

The vast majority have been able to see the growth of giants like Facebook, as well as surely have Hi5 or MySpace records. Next, Infobae brings two of the most popular social networks that are no longer available, but were pioneers in connecting people through the internet.

What happened to MySpace, and why it didn't succeed in the rise of social media

Myspace was a platform born in 2003, which over the years, won glory among the population. Eight years after its debut, the network had 33 million visitors in the United States.

From 2005 to 2008, Myspace became the most visited social network in the world because it was also one of the first. However, with the emergence of new pages and portals, their popularity declined markedly, especially in Latin America.

Red social MySpace. (foto: MuyComputer)

Although it remained among the most visited platforms, everything changed with the presence of Facebook, created by Mark Zuckerberg. Such was the impact after the arrival of the new social network that the platform's workers went from 1600 to just 200 in two years.

The photo blogging platform was very popular among teenagers; although it was available to all people with email addresses. MySpace was based in Argentina, and this significantly helped that most of its users were from Latin America, as was Hi5, which will be discussed later

In addition to photo sharing capabilities, the website had services such as private messaging and font size settings, background and link color.

MySpace. (foto: iSenaCode)

Another feature of this social network was to place an image and a list of files with more important factors in people's personal lives; such as sports, television programs, music and links that the user visited on a regular basis.

Another important piece of information that didn't like users of the platform very well, is that MySpace made a deal with Google, which doubled the number of ads on its site. Compared to Facebook's simplified offering, MySpace's crowded ad design was literally an eyesore.

Anuncios en MySpace. (foto: El Economista)

And what happened to Hi5, the social network that conquered Latin America

The social network founded by Ramu Yalamanchi was created in 2003 with worldwide success, accumulating more than 70 million registered users 4 years later. At its peak, the platform became one of the 40 most visited websites in the world, especially in Latin America.

Perfil de un usuario en Hi5. (foto: Aweita)

However, its popularity declined to become a completely different idea: the development of video games. In 2010, hi5 ceased to be a social network and became part of the social gaming universe; however, after registering almost 3 billion visits per month, the site dropped to just 46 million. Because of this, it was sold to Tagged.

Then, when a person presses the following link, they will realize that the interface is no longer the same. When trying to access and recover the account, it says that the mail is no longer activated. But, you can still create a new profile.

Hi5. (foto: Hi5)

There are five options, which are Know Me, Explore, Inbox, Play, and Profile:

- Get to know me is like Tinder; profiles appear that can be accepted or rejected.

- In Browse there are several profiles, you can select one and contact that person.

- Play is the games section.

- Inbox is direct messages, and profile is, the user's profile.

So, if at a certain time a user thought about the possibility of recovering your photos, it is no longer possible.

All that remains is the memory of the years that Hi5 was used, when schoolchildren came home from school and they could spend hours in front of the computer editing the profile with different options to set the background, long clothes, GIFs, among other tools.

