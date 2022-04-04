Alejandra Azcárate and her husband Miguel Jaramillo speak for the first time about the narcoplane case

Comedian Alejandra Azcárate and her husband Miguel Jaramillo were in an interview on RCN News talking for the first time about the case of the plane loaded with cocaine that turned the couple into the media spotlight last year.

It is important to remember that the controversy began after authorities found in a plane almost 500 kilos of cocaine and with more than 100 million pesos in cash after it landed on Providencia Island. At that time, several media outlets indicated that the means of air transport was part of the company Interandes Helicopteros S.A.S., of which Jaramillo was a partner.

Although Azcárate had referred to the issue on his social networks, but not in depth, her husband had not given an explanation to public opinion until today. Jaramillo first explained that he had never owned the plane.

“The real owner is Mr. Fernando Escobar, who at the time was my partner in the Interandes company,” said the businessman. Unfortunately, the exercise of the media, in an irresponsible way, called that plane 'the narco-plane of Azcárate's husband' and that's how it stayed.”

The director of RCN News, José Manuel Acevedo, pointed out that although this is true, there were some papers that proved that Jaramillo was a partner of the company that owns the plane. “At that time, I was a shareholder in that company,” said Azcárate's husband; however, he clarified that he presented documents to the Attorney General's Office certifying that five months before the controversy he had ceased to be the legal representative and shareholder of the company. “My only mistake was not to make sure that my account recorded these minutes,” he added.

Alejandra Azcárate's virality on social networks

“We went to bed one Sunday as a publicist and an artist, and we woke up on Monday in the category of gangsters,” the actress also told the media outlet. Azcárate mentioned that he felt “a lot of anger and indignation at what those people did to us” and assured that Fernando Escobar, who would be the real owner of the plane, “did not assume his responsibility either publicly or privately.”

It is important to note that Alejandra Azcárate paid particular attention in May 2021 to the situation and even mentioned that, due to the sarcastic tone she usually handles in her workplace, “there was that sense of karma” in the face of the situation; “but I have never used my sarcasm or my work to shoot someone in a personal capacity,” she said.

In fact, her husband indicated in the interview that 87% of the attacks the actress received were from men — a statistic that the couple obtained after analyzing their networks. “We are a country of sexists and we can't stand it when a woman with attitude and courage really says things as they are,” Jaramillo said.

The interview also talked about the viral phrase that the presenter said in one of her videos: “I have come from trying the basements of hell” and she said that she does not regret saying it: “I love my phrase, it fascinates me. That is, it is so powerful that it became a popular expression and I enjoyed being mocked, because that is what misfortune is for, for one to try to get the tip out of it, if not how do you survive”.

