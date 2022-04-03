Maria Leon revealed if she would like to become a mom soon

Maria León recently shared her desire to become a mother: “my uterus is throbbing,” she explained to Venga la Alegría on April 2. However, he is aware of the great responsibility involved in parenting, so he needs stability in many respects.

In addition, the singer explained that she does not consider a couple essential to be able to have a baby in her arms “Not necessarily with a partner, because you can be a mom whenever you want, but if I want to finish having certain things to offer something to anyone who comes after me,” she said for the morning of Azteca.

Although María León would be pleased to know her maternal side, she explained that she probably won't be here soon. You might even be able to evaluate the idea of adopting instead of getting pregnant. “My uterus is throbbing, but from that to what happens because there is already a lot left, well not so much, or I don't know, there are many circumstances that will have to happen before that happens,” he explained.

María León se siente feliz y honrada por colaborar con la trayectoria de los niños en La Voz Kids ( Foto: Televisa)

On the other hand, the former member of the group Playa Limbo mentioned that she is very honored by her upcoming participation in La Voz Kids, as she will coach in the new season.

“Seeing my name there (on the chair) was like Wow, what a privilege!” , he mentioned, since his role as coach will be to promote the professional careers of the girls and boys who will be part of La Voz Kids.

According to the clip of Venga la Alegría in its weekend edition, María León, Paty Cantú, the brothers Mau & Ricky and Joss Favela made an excellent cufflink, because in the words of the singer “they are already going to merequetengue together”.

Así luce la silla giratoria de María León (Foto: captura de pantalla Instagram/@lavoztvazteca)

María León has 14 years of career as an actress, dancer and singer, she is “willing to discover the most talented little ones”, according to the advance of the TV Azteca program on her social networks.

The former member of the group Playa Limbo has already demonstrated her vocal skills in theatrical performances such as Hoy I can't get up. He has also shared the stage with important stars such as Los Angeles Azules, Manuel Mijares, Franco de Vita, Juan Gabriel, Eugenia León, Tania Libertad and Guadalupe Pineda.

In the next season, it should be noted that both Paty Cantú and María León participated last year in the reality show Who is the mask of Televisa, achieving first place, Maria, and second place, Paty, with the characters of “Disco ball” and “Mapache”, respectively.

La Voz Kids se estrenará el próximo 25 de abril (Foto: captura de pantalla Instagram/@lavoztvazteca)

La Voz Kids is a reality show in which boys and girls will be able to demonstrate their singing skills, the new season of the program will premiere next Monday, April 25 at 19:30 hours on the Azteca Uno channel.

“In the new season of #LaVozKids nothing will be the same... Talents that will surprise you, unexpected turns that will change the fate of the participants and new stages that will raise the level of competition Grand premiere, Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. by AUNO”, could be read in the Instagram post of the account belonging to this program.

To watch Azteca Uno, fans can tune into channel 101 from service companies Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable; while Izzi users will be able to opt for 801 for the high definition signal .

The start of the season of La Voz Kids can also be enjoyed online on the official TV Azteca website or on the TV Azteca en vivo mobile app , which can be obtained for free on both Android and iOS system.

