BMV closed the week with a new all-time record

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) closed the week with significant gains, after on Friday, April 1, its main indicator recorded an increase of 0.13% to 56,609.54 units to close with a new all-time high, the third this week.

Just on Thursday, the BMV reached 56,536.68 points and during this Friday's session, the CPI reached an intraday record high of 57,064.16 whole.

The Price and Quotes Index (CPI), the BMV's main indicator, “advanced by 2.12% during the week and ended up at a level of 56,609.54 points,” Banco Base analyst Alfredo Sandoval explained to Efe.

Foto: EFE/Jorge Núñez/Archivo

He said that within the CPI during week 28 of the 35 main companies that make up the index recorded gains.

The specialist highlighted the progress made by Volaris (+18.86%), Quálitas (+9.26%), Genomma Lab (+8.87%), Kimberly-Clark from Mexico (+8.82%) and Grupo Bimbo (+8.06%).

Instead, he said that the companies that suffered losses were Peñoles (-2.53%), GCC (-1.96%), Grupo Carso (-1.4%), Gruma (-1.32%), Banorte (-1.25%), Cemex (-1.22%) and BanBajío (-0.62%).

With the progress of this day, the CPI accumulates a return of 6.6% so far this year.

The Mexican peso appreciated 0.2% against the dollar, trading at 19.85 units per greenback on the interbank market.

The CPI closed at 56 thousand 609.54 units with a gain of 72.86 points and a positive variation of 0.13% compared to the previous session.

(Foto: Cuartoscuro)

The volume traded on the market reached 251.3 million securities for an amount of 17 thousand 399 million pesos (about 876.5 million dollars).

Of the 666 companies listed on the day, 227 ended up with their prices rising, 408 had losses and 31 closed unchanged.

The securities with the greatest increase were the household products company Grupo Vasconia (VASCONI), with 12.36%; the household product marketer Grupo Famsa (GFAMSA A), with 9.82%, and the food producer and marketer Grupo Bimbo (BIMBO A) with 4.86%.

In contrast, the titles with the greatest downward variation were from the financial intermediary Credito Real (CREAL), with -11.49%; the sports center operator Grupo Sport World (SPORT S), with -5.33%, and the home-builder Desarrolladora Homex (HOMEX), with -4.65%.

During the day, two sectors won, industrial (0.97%) and frequent consumption (0.65%), and two sectors lost, materials (-0.59%) and finance (-0.02%).

With information from EFE

