Ucayali: ninety children from different schools were infected with the coxsackie virus

Mayra Saavedra, head of epidemiology at the Regional Health Directorate of Ucayali, revealed that more than ninety children have been infected with the coxsackie virus, known as the “hand, foot and mouth disease”. These cases have been detected in eight schools at the initial level in the city of Pucallpa.

The official said that two of the educational institutions affected are Victoria Barcia Boniffati and Santa Rosa. In both schools, health sector authorities are already carrying out disinfection work.

“This disease occurs in children under five years of age because they don't have that habit of wearing a mask. This disease is not only transmitted through contaminated hands, but through the respiratory tract. The actions we are taking are immediate,” he said to RPP.

In addition, the specialist said that infected children will remain in quarantine for 7 days. For now, Diresa will carry out a macrodisinfection in the schools where the cases were recorded, to prevent the spread of this disease.

Before concluding, the specialist asked parents to talk with their children and ask them to wear masks correctly. He also requested that if any symptoms such as fever, sore throat, blisters on the hands, feet and mouth, they should not be self-medicated, but taken to the nearest health facility.

SYMPTOMS OF COXSAKIE VIRUS

According to the Mayo Clinic health portal, these symptoms need to be considered. Remember that the correct use of a mask and keeping your hands clean is the most correct way to prevent this disease that occurs in children.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease can cause all of these following signs and symptoms, or just a few. For example:

Fiebre

Sore throat

Feeling of general malaise

Painful, reddened, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums, and inner cheeks

A rash with redness and no itching, but sometimes with blisters, on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and sometimes the buttocks

Irritability in infants and young children

Loss of appetite

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

The usual period from initial infection to the onset of signs and symptoms (incubation period) is three to six days. Fever is often the first sign of hand, foot and mouth disease, followed by sore throat and sometimes lack of appetite and general malaise.

A day or two after the onset of fever, painful sores may appear on the front of the mouth or throat. A rash may follow on the hands and feet, and possibly on the buttocks, a day or two later.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is usually a minor illness with relatively mild signs and symptoms and only a few days of fever. See your doctor if mouth sores or sore throat prevent your child from drinking fluids.

It is important that parents do not neglect their children and at the slightest symptom, go to the specialist and thus prevent this disease from spreading among the youngest members of the house.

(With information from Mayo Clinic)

